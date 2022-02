INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the Super Bowl:. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has become the sixth player to throw for 6,000 yards in a single season. He joins Drew Brees, who had 6,404 yards in 2011, Peyton Manning with 6,387 in 2013, Eli Manning had 6,152 and Tom Brady 6,113 in 2011 and Dan Marino with 6,085 in 1984. Stafford needed 209 yards to reach 6,000, and he got that with a 16-yard pass to Brycen Hopkins in the third quarter.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO