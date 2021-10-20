CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PayPal in $45 billion bid for Pinterest -sources

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc has offered to buy digital pinboard site Pinterest Inc for $45 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, a combination that could herald more financial technology and social media tie-ups in e-ecommerce. It would be the biggest acquisition of a social media...

www.streetinsider.com

