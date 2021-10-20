Tuesday Championship Series Recaps: Pssst, You Like Late-Game Heroics?

With the Astros and Red Sox set to face off in the 2021 AL Championship Series, and the Braves waiting to know which California-based team they will face, now is the perfect time to reflect on each Division Series battle and how the 2021 ALCS might go down. Astros vs....
The Braves have made the postseason 21 times in the last 31 seasons (and would have made that 22 if not for the 1994 strike). But they have won only one postseason series since 2001 — a division series last year against the Marlins (who had defeated the Cubs in a wild-card series).
It was strange, it was long, and after 3 hours and 52 minutes, it wasn’t quite enough. The Ducks fell to the Lexington Legends, 7-5, in Game 1 of the best-of-five Atlantic League Championship Series on Friday night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip. The Ducks will host Game 2 at 1:35 p.m. Saturday (moved up from 6:35 because of the forecast of bad weather).
The Houston Astros were in a lot of trouble on Tuesday night. Earlier Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers were practically finished. After two shocking turns, the Dodgers and Astros look like they might be on a course to meet in the World Series again. The Dodgers had an all-time rally,...
The Boston Red Sox squandered a late lead against the Houston Astros, falling 9-2 in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday. The Red Sox led the Astros 2-1 entering the eighth inning, but Houston tied the game in the top of the eighth and scored seven runs while batting around in the top of the ninth.
We react to a packed day in sports, with the NBA season getting under way, both MLB championship series playing, and the Yankees re-signing Aaron Boone. Plus: CC gives his take on how he would handle being Ben Simmons’s teammate. Hosts: CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco. Producers: Bobby Wagner and...
Dusty Baker made his Major League debut with the Braves on September 7, 1968, in a game against the Astros. Now he’s going to be managing the Astros in the 2021 World Series against the Braves. Hang around long enough, and it all goes and comes around. — Anthony Castrovince...
Atlanta swiped Game 1 on the road, but an injury to Charlie Morton could have lasting implications.
The Houston Astros are set to take on the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night. While these two teams are fairly evenly matched, there has been quite a bit of support for the Braves due to all of the “cheating” allegations that the Astros have been hit with in recent years.
With Charlie Morton out the rest of the series, Atlanta will look to salt away the lead he helped them game, starting with Max Fried in Game 2.
HOUSTON, TX — Right-hander Kyle Wright and outfielder/pinch-runner Terrance Gore were added to the Atlanta Braves’ roster ahead of Tuesday night’s World Series game against the Houston Astros. Right-hander Jacob Webb and infielder Johan Camargo were dropped. Infielder Marwin Gonzalez was added to Houston’s roster, and outfielder Jake Meyers was...
With October winding down and postseason baseball heating up, we figured that it would be fun to craft a list of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ top 10 postseason moments of all-time. This is an opportunity to bring back some nostalgia and spread some positivity as we tune into the World Series.
It’s been 20 years since the Arizona Diamondbacks brought Phoenix its first major championship. In some ways, it feels longer. In some ways, it feels like it was last week. It doesn’t feel that long ago that Bank One Ballpark was packed with a crowd of pom-pom-toting fans while hanging on every pitch from Johnson or Schilling or saying a silent prayer for Gonzalez or Womack to drive in a run.
