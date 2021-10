WWE is partnering with Snapchat parent company Snap on their new Arcadia global creative studio. Snap announced today that Arcadia is their global creative studio to help brands develop AR (augmented reality) advertising and experiences that can be used across web platforms and app-based AR environments. Snap is partnering with brands and creators to engage with Snapchat’s millennial and Gen Z audience. They have partnered up with numerous companies already, including WWE, Verizon, Shake Shack and P&G Beauty.

WWE ・ 7 DAYS AGO