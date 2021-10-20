I Tried The World’s First Robot Manicure

Naming a pillow after the number one cliché bedding descriptor is always a bold move — but, that didn't stop Purple from launching the latest addition to its home goods family in early September: The Cloud Pillow. So, when the brand generously offered to send me one to test out, my hopes were set somewhat high. While I did not expect my own personal cloud to navigate the skies seamlessly disguised as a jolly cumulonimbus, the name did set my hopes high. With a name like that, I expect something ultra-fluffy and ultra-soft. If it failed to deliver, how would I ever recover from such blatant false advertising? But curiosity got the better of me, especially after noticing it was so new that it lacked on-site reviews. I decided it was my duty to try out this $49 hypoallergenic, alternative down cushion in order to find out just how heavenly it really is.

