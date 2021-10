Harrell totaled 25 points (10-13 FG, 5-7 FT) and added 11 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 38 minutes of the win over the Celtics on Wednesday. With Daniel Gafford exiting the game in the second quarter, Harrell played a much larger role and certainly made an impact on the game. He reached his highest point total of the season while also notching his first double-double of the season. If Gafford remains out for an extended period of time, the 27-year-old will likely continue to carry a heavy workload for the Wizards.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO