London- and Lisbon-based startup Nook has raised a round to simplify payment for customers and help suppliers get paid faster. Nook has created the first trade collaboration platform that overhauls the established, outdated world of B2B payments, which rely on PDF invoices, emails, and manual data entry into bookkeeping systems. Today businesses suffer considerable operating costs, errors and fraud just to do business with their suppliers and customers. While B2C payments have evolved rapidly over the past 30 years solving the pains and security issues that they initially faced. B2B payment has stubbornly remained underpinned by PDF documents and email.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO