2022 PBR Stateline Showdown Announced

By PBR Alabama Staff
prepbaseballreport.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are excited to announce the 2022 PBR Stateline Showdown that will take place Wednesday, March 16 through Saturday, March 19 at Lincoln County (TN) High School and Hazel Green (AL) High School. This event will feature four high-level programs with very talented rosters from both Alabama and Tennessee. Each team...

www.prepbaseballreport.com

