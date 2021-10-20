2022 PBR Stateline Showdown Announced

Interested in attending a PBR Tennessee event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. As the fall ball season winds down, we've taken a look back at the 2022 arms as they work this offseason and prepare for their senior season this Spring. We ran a heat sheet last year with the 2021 class, and our count ended with 46 arms that eclipsed the 88+ mark. Of the 46 arms, all 46 committed to play in college and 27 were D1 commits. Last December, when we checked in on the 2022 class there were only 10 arms that had touched 88+ and 26 that were 86+ heading into their junior HS season. Today, there are 36 arms that have been 88+ in the TN 2022 class with 25 college commits, which 20 are committed to D1 schools. The class has just 10 less 88+ arms than the final 2021 class count but there are 40+ arms currently 85-87 in our database looking to crack the Heat Sheet over the next several months. Velocities continue to uptick similar to the MLB data over the past decade, and is supported by our class numbers, including 2023 class has increased from seven 88+ arms to twenty over the past 11 months. Currently, there are 62 arms in the PBR Tennessee database who have topped 88+, and many more are looming....

