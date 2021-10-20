CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CARICOM Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation in Haiti

By CMC
caribbeantoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGEORGETOWN, Guyana – Caribbean Community (CARICOM) foreign ministers have discussed the ongoing socio-economic and political situation in Haiti examining possible “modes” of intervention, according to a statement issued here by the Guyana-based CARICOM Secretariat. It said that the CARICOM Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR) held a special...

caribbeantoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Exclusive: Haiti’s Senate leader calls on Prime Minister to resign

Haiti’s Senate leader Joseph Lambert has joined calls for embattled Prime Minister Ariel Henry to resign. “Ariel Henry must resign because he has lost the trust of the country and he has failed to give results,” Lambert said on Tuesday in an exclusive interview with CNN at the senator’s home in Port-au-Prince. “We need to reestablish the state’s authority and restore security.”
POLITICS
swiowanewssource.com

Local resident weighs in on Haiti’s situation

ATLANTIC – Atlantic resident Rich Perry and members of the United Church of Christ in Atlantic have supported residents of Haiti for years.While recently the country has been in the news for gangs kidnapping people and holding them for ransom, Perry says his experience was much different back in 2018.
ATLANTIC, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Kidnapping#Guyana#Caribbean Community#Caricom Secretariat#French
foreigndesknews.com

Iran, Azerbaijan Foreign Ministers Discuss Ties on Phone Amid Tensions

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian spoke on the phone with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov about the latest developments in bilateral relations, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday. Amirabdollahain stressed that the two countries must prevent misunderstandings and work to continue to strengthen ties. He also said that Tehran expects...
WORLD
wibqam.com

UK foreign minister to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar

LONDON (Reuters) – British foreign minister Liz Truss will travel to Saudi Arabia and Qatar this week, seeking to further the case for a trade deal with Gulf countries and deepen diplomatic ties. Truss, formerly Britain’s trade minister, will meet her Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Qatar’s Emir...
U.K.
The Independent

In Haiti, the difficult relationship of gangs and business

Youri Mevs knew that the call was coming, and she was terrified.Mevs is a member of one of the richest families in Haiti; she owns Shodecosa, Haiti’s largest industrial park, which warehouses 93 percent of the nation’s imported food. Like everyone else, she has watched with despair as her country descended into chaos since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise Her office got the call one early morning in August. It was from Jimmy Cherizier -- aka Barbecue, a former policeman who leads the G9 gang coalition which controls the coastal strip of Port-au-Prince Most of Haiti’s food...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
International Travel
Asbarez News

Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Discuss Karabakh Conflict

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, met on Thursday in Minsk to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process. The meeting was mediated by their Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. Armenia’s foreign ministry reported that the meeting on Thursday focused on issues related to the implementation...
WORLD
95.5 FM WIFC

Taiwan foreign minister, business delegation to visit Prague

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and a business delegation will visit Prague on Oct. 23-27, the Czech Taiwanese Business Chamber said on Tuesday, a fresh indication of warm relations between the European Union country and the self-ruled island. Taiwan’s foreign ministry announced last month that an investment...
CHINA
foreigndesknews.com

Saudi Foreign Minister, US Special Envoy to Iran Discuss Nuclear Talks

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud and US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley met in Riyadh on Wednesday to discuss the Iranian nuclear talks, the state news agency SPA said. Prince Faisal and Malley, who earlier visited Qatar on a regional tour to coordinate with Gulf allies,...
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

Australia warns China against ‘threat or use of force’ following Taiwan air incursions

The Australian government has raised concerns about China’s increased incursions into Taiwan’s air defence zone and warned against “the threat or use of force”. Taiwan has said Beijing sent nearly 150 fighter jets and bombers into its air defence zone over four consecutive days, prompting the US to describe the incursions as “provocative” and “destabilising”. Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, described the activity as “threatening”.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WashingtonExaminer

Why do the Russian and Chinese governments want Americans to dislike immigrants?

There is a widespread belief that foreign governments and organizations occasionally meddle or attempt to meddle in U.S. elections. The Pew Research Center found that 75 percent of Americans believed it somewhat likely or very likely that Russia or another foreign government would attempt to influence the 2020 election. Respondent interpretations of the word “influence” substantially affect how we should understand this survey. If respondents interpret “influence” as “attempt to affect the outcome,” then most people should answer “very likely.” The outcome of the U.S. election impacts every country in the world, so all countries will naturally attempt to exert some influence if they can. On the other hand, many respondents will likely interpret “influence” to mean an organized attempt by a nefarious foreign government to change the outcome of the election. As committed skeptics of most surveys, we find these semantic suspicions difficult to shake when interpreting Pew’s findings. That said, some suspicions of foreign government influence on Americans are based on evidence that China and Russia have adapted Cold War‐era tactics such as “active measures” to rile up Americans on certain contentious political issues.
FOREIGN POLICY
Vice

The ‘El Chapo’ of Guatemala Is a Woman

CIUDAD PEDRO DE ALVARADO, Guatemala — With local elections just months away, Mayra Lemus sat down for lunch at the Los Cuernos hotel in Ciudad Pedro de Alvarado, a border town in Guatemala. It was February 18, 2018, and she was running for mayor of the local municipality, which borders El Salvador to the south. She had brought together prominent members of the community as part of her campaigning efforts.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy