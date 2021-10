FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. The Arizona Fall League is considered by many the finishing school for prospects. For most, it is the final stop for prospects before taking the step the Major League the following year. I was fortunate to spend three days in Arizona last week at the First Pitch Conference. The conference revolves around the Arizona Fall League. Eric Cross and I attended seven games over our time there, getting plenty of live looks at some excellent prospects. We even checked out a Royals and Rangers instructs game, looking at recent draft picks and international signings. It was a great experience seeing so many players live and some teams as many as three times. What prospects stood out the most that you should target in your dynasty leagues? Let’s take a look.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO