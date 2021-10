Autumn has brought with it a bevvy of exciting new openings for bedding down. Here are six of the coolest.LEVEN Manchester, ManchesterPandemic pause aside, Manchester has been a hotbed for new hotels in the last few years, from the glitzy Stock Exchange Hotel (one of the first to offer rooms to NHS workers during the height of the crisis) and Hotel Brooklyn (which has in its inventory 18 stylish, accessible rooms co-designed with Motionspot catering for disabled travellers) to laid-back cool Ducie Street Warehouse. Fresh on the scene is 42-room LEVEN Manchester, five minutes from Piccadilly Station (ideal for travel-by-train...

