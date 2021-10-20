Circleville pumpkin show 2021: schedule, events, times, parking

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The greatest pumpkin show on earth kicked off on Wednesday when giant pumpkins arrived for their morning weigh-in, and admission is free. With thousands of visitors expected, here’s your guide to parking, the events list, and places to see in Circleville.

PARKING:

Take the shuttle put on by Amvets 2256 . The pumpkin show shuttle bus is $2.00 per person, round trip, from 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and runs about every 15 minutes Wednesday through Saturday. Park and leave from Amvets, 818 Tarlton Road , Circleville. Drop off and pick up from the show at Pickaway and Mound Streets. Amvet Members and Amvet Auxiliary Members ride for free. For details call: 740-775-1228

Ohio Christian University Baseball Team operates a park and leave shuttle from Ohio Christian University, 1476 Lancaster Pike . Cost is $5 per carload to park and roundtrip shuttle. Drop off and pick up from the Show is the Zeiger House, 235 North Scioto Street (s/w corner of North Scioto & West High Streets). Operates Tuesday from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM, Wednesday from Noon – 10:00 PM, Thursday from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM, Friday and Saturday from 8:00 AM to 10 PM. For details call: 740-412-8544

ALL DAY , EVERY DAY: WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY (10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m):

Gus “Squashcarver” Smithhisler Giant Pumpkin Carving Demonstrations, East Franklin Street

The Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company Memorial, East Main Street and South Pickaway Street

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 20:

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. — Parade. Little Miss Pumpkin show. Judging: 121 North Court Street

4:00 p.m. — Competition Float Judging – Pickaway County Fairgrounds

5:00 p.m. — Roundtown Radio, Pickney Street Stage

6:00 – 7:00 p.m. — Pumpkin Show Community Band Concert at the Believe in Fitness Building

6:30 p.m. — Hollyview, 121 North Court Street

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. — Parade. Miss Pumpkin Show. Judging: 121 North Court Street

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21:

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. — Baby Judging, 415 Lancaster Pike

11:00 a.m. — Pickaway County YMCA Creative Arts Center, 121 North Court Street

1:00 p.m. — Deercreek Dam Days Community Band, 121 North Court Street

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. — Baby Parade

5:00 p.m. — Roundtown Radio, Pickney Street Stage

5:00 p.m. — Pumpkin Show Community Band Concert, 121 North Court Street

6:30 p.m. — Xperience Music, 121 North Court Street

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. — Parade of Bands including The Ohio State University Marching Band

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22

11:00 a.m. — Joshua Sandy, 121 North Court Street

12:30 p.m. — Charmion Performing Arts Center, 121 North Court Street

1:00 p.m. — Maurices Fashion Show

3:00 p.m. — Jacob Brown Music, 121 North Court Street

3:30 p.m – 4:30 p.m. — Pet Parade

5:00 p.m. — Rag Top Downs, 121 North Court Street

5:00 p.m. — Roundtown Radio, Pickney Street Stage

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. — Pumpkin Show Community Band Concert, 121 East Franklin Street

6:30 p.m. — Travis Brown, 121 North Court Street

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. — Parade of Fraternal and Civic Organizations

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23

9:00 a.m. — Circleville Classic 5 Mile Run (Circleville High School)

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. — Queen’s Parade

11:00 a.m. — Pumpkin pie eating contest, ages 15 and under, 121 North Court Street

12:00 p.m. — Pumpkin pie eating contest, ages 16 and up, adults, 121 North Court Street

1:00 p.m. — Paul Allen and The Whiskey Ridge Band, 121 North Court Street

3:00 p.m. — Terry Douglass Band, 121 North Court Street

3:30 p.m. — Southern Grace Dancers, Pickney Street Stage

5:00 p.m. — Granville Steel Drums, 121 North Court Street

6:00 p.m. — Dynamic Mention Drum Corp, Pickney Street Stage

6:30 p.m. — Sweet Misery, 121 North Court Street

Lindsey’s Bakery has t-shirts on sale, pumpkin donuts, and a tradition of baking a giant pumpkin pie to view. Be prepared to stand in line, but it’s worth the wait for the iconic treats.

Pumpkin show art is at ArtsaRound gallery in Downtown Circleville, 135 West Main Street.

In addition to the tents and festivities, don’t forget to visit the stores in Circleville which decorated their shop fronts for the event.

The show was founded by George Haswell, then Mayor of Circleville, held a small exhibit in 1903. More about him and the history of Circleville at th e Clarke-May Museum, 162 West Union Street. Open Wednesday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.