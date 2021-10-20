Lafayette Parish Magnet Academies announce open applications and upcoming showcase

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Lafayette Parish School System opened Magnet Academies online applications for the 2021-2022 school year at 10 a.m. on Oct. 20. Applications should be submitted before Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. to be considered. A lottery for all grade levels will be held on Feb. 15.

On Nov. 13, the Magnet Academies office will host its annual showcase at Cajundome Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is meant to showcase all of the programs that the Magnet Academies have to offer such as: Health and Biomedical, Arts, Business, World Languages, Information Technology/ Informatics, Law, Broadcasting/ Journalism, STEM, advanced studies and the Navy and Air Force JROTC. These programs are available to any student in Lafayette Parish starting in Pre-K.

This year the showcase will be held in two sessions:

Last names beginning with A – L will attend from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Last names beginning with M – Z will attend from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Dates to remember

Applications open: Oct. 20 at 10 a.m.

Annual Showcase: Now. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Applications close Jan. 5 at 4:30 p.m.

Lottery Drawing: Feb. 15

For more information about the Magnet Academies, please visit their website at www.lafayettechoice.com or call (337)-521-7160.

