Lafayette Parish, LA

Lafayette Parish Magnet Academies announce open applications and upcoming showcase

By Raven Little
 7 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Lafayette Parish School System opened Magnet Academies online applications for the 2021-2022 school year at 10 a.m. on Oct. 20. Applications should be submitted before Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. to be considered. A lottery for all grade levels will be held on Feb. 15.

On Nov. 13, the Magnet Academies office will host its annual showcase at Cajundome Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is meant to showcase all of the programs that the Magnet Academies have to offer such as: Health and Biomedical, Arts, Business, World Languages, Information Technology/ Informatics, Law, Broadcasting/ Journalism, STEM, advanced studies and the Navy and Air Force JROTC. These programs are available to any student in Lafayette Parish starting in Pre-K.

This year the showcase will be held in two sessions:

  • Last names beginning with A – L will attend from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
  • Last names beginning with M – Z will attend from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Dates to remember

  • Applications open: Oct. 20 at 10 a.m.
  • Annual Showcase: Now. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Applications close Jan. 5 at 4:30 p.m.
  • Lottery Drawing: Feb. 15

For more information about the Magnet Academies, please visit their website at www.lafayettechoice.com or call (337)-521-7160.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

KLFY News 10

Respire Haiti celebrates 10th anniversary with fundraiser

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Respire Haiti was founded 10 years ago by Lafayette native Megan Boudreaux. After returning home from visiting Gressier, Haiti, for a mission trip, Boudreaux soon returned to Haiti to stay. Boudreaux noticed the financial burdens placed on parents, causing their children to not be able to get a good education, food, […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Before announcement of mandate lift, Lafayette Parish parents staged mask protest outside school board office

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A hand-full of upset parents against the Lafayette Parish School Systems mask mandate held another protest Tuesday. The protest was peaceful however it almost ended in someone getting arrested for refusing to leave property. Brandon Rodrigue was part of the group and this was not his first time protesting. In fact, he […]
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
