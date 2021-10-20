Does Bachelorette Contestant Jamie Skaar Really Run a Biotech Company?

Being a part of the Bachelor franchise always requires a bit of a balancing act. Contestants have to show that they care and have put some thought into courting the lead, but they also can’t look like they’ve been plotting too much, lest it’s decided that they’re on the show ~for the wrong reasons~. A clip from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette shows one contestant, unfortunately, falling into that second category. AS promos have been teasing, Ryan Fox is the Bachelorette contestant who gets caught with folders full of his game plan for how to win over Michelle, get the most screen time, and not be a “villain” this season. Of course, that’s a huge no-no to plan everything out *so* much., so when Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe alert Michelle to Ryan’s document in the clip, Michelle decides to get right to the bottom of Ryan’s plot to plan out his “every move” on the show. According to a promo released on Oct. 18, Michelle tries to have an open and honest conversation with him, and fans will have to watch the Oct 19 premiere to see how that pans out.

