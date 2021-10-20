CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

As temperatures begin to drop, hiring season heats up for PennDOT

By Pete DeLuca, WPXI-TV
PITTSBURGH — PennDOT’s Allegheny County division held a recruitment event Wednesday.

“We are recruiting CDL operators, if you have a class A, class B CDL, we have open positions,” said Ben DeVore with PennDOT.

The agency needs to hire both temporary and full-time drivers with commercial driver’s licenses, as well as mechanics.

“We have multiple vacancies in both categories and it’s something we’re desperate for right now,” said DeVore.

PennDOT is anticipating a busy season ahead and hopes the current nationwide labor shortage does not impact its operations.

“This year has probably been the toughest we’ve had,” said DeVore. “This kind of has been starting to brew over the last couple of years, but really it’s hit its critical mass.”

Even if PennDOT cannot find enough drivers, not clearing the roads is not an option.

“It’s about public safety,” said DeVore. “We need to have enough people out on the roads maintaining safe conditions for the motorists. If we don’t have enough people, we double up routes, we have some rental contractors as well, that we use.”

