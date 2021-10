‘Columbus Day’ will be back on the Rockaway Township School District’s calendar next school year after the board previously had voted to change its name this year. When the Rockaway Board of Education voted earlier this year to adopt its school calendar, Columbus Day was replaced with Indigenous People’s Day, but some of the board members did not know the name had been changed, according to a report by Pix11.

