Now that the Alabama Legislature is back in session this week, there will be a lot of important decisions to make. There is a lot of discussion of what issues will come up for debate. Republicans, who are in the majority, have promised to take up bills regarding removing pistol permits, banning critical race theory and increasing penalties for those that attack law enforcement. We will see which of these bills are actually passed and sent to the governor’s desk for her signature this year.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO