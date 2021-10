During his latest podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed AEW President Tony Khan’s recent interviews and tweets about competing with WWE:. “I’m of the sentiment that Tony Khan is doing a lot of talking about nothing. Go out and produce a good show. At the end of the day, we’ll know who won if that’s what we’re looking for, if that’s your goal post, if that’s where you’re trying to score in. But all of this talk about what you’re doing, this and that, back and forth, I swear man, it sounds like a little school girl saying how pretty she is over the other girls on the schoolyard.

