Before you fill out a credit card application, consider these potential issues. Opening a new credit card could work to your benefit under the right circumstances. For example, some credit cards offer generous sign-up bonuses, and opening a new one could put a pile of cash in your pocket. Plus, different cards offer different reward programs, and if you plan to do a lot of holiday shopping, you may be considering another credit card to make those purchases.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 19 HOURS AGO