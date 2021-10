Not only did Hoover move to No. 1 in the Alabama Sports Writers Class 7A Rankings this week, but the Bucs are almost guaranteed to end the regular season there. Hoover, which knocked off previous No. 1 Thompson 24-21 last week, does not play this week. That means the Bucs almost surely will finish in that spot in the final ASWA poll of the year next week.

