CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

At Least One Dead From Fatal Crash In West LA

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST LOS ANGELES – California Highway Patrol has amended their previous statement in regards...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Palladium

One dead, another injured in Baroda Township crash

BARODA — One man died and another was seriously injured in a crash last Friday in Baroda Township. Baroda-Lake Township Police Chief Shawn Martin said Wayne Hamilton, 66, of Buchanan, died at the scene of the 4:15 p.m. crash and Jeremy Ott, 39, of Berrien Springs, was taken to the hospital by Medic 1 in serious condition.
BARODA, MI
wsau.com

One Dead in Downtown Wausau Crash

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — An ambulance transporting a paitent from a crash in Schofield was involved in another crash in downtown Wausau Wednesday night. The incident started with a report of a person hit by a vehicle on Grand Avenue in Schofield. A Riverside Fire Dept ambulance was brought in to take the victim to Aspirus in Wausau.
WAUSAU, WI
CBS DFW

Semi Truck Driver Dead After Crash On I-30 In Royse City

ROYSE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A semi truck driver is dead and several others were injured after a deadly wreck on Interstate Highway 30 in Royse City. The crash happened at the 75 mile marker westbound IH 30 in the slow lane and involved three vehicles, two semi trucks with trailers and a passenger vehicle. Lieutenant Nick Dial of the Royse City Police Department told CBS 11 the accident — involving three vehicles — occurred in the slow lane of I-30 and that traffic was moving slower or stopped for an unknown reason prior to the wreck. “A semi truck trailer failed to...
ROYSE CITY, TX
wymt.com

One man dead after crash in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crash that resulted in the death of one man and injury of another. In a post on Facebook, Sheriff Joseph Engle said the incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Sunday. He said deputies saw two...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West La#California Highway Patrol#West Los Angeles#Traffic Accident#Chp
county10.com

One dead in collision crash outside of Gillette

(Campbell County, WY) – A three vehicle crash reported at 11:00 PM on October 19th, occurring on Swanson Road outside of Gillette, resulted in one fatality, according to a preliminary report filed by the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) on October 22nd. The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Wyoming resident...
GILLETTE, WY
CBS Sacramento

1 Person Killed In Apparent High-Speed Crash On Elverta Road Near Gibson Ranch

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — One person has died and another person has been taken to the hospital after a crash on Elverta Road early Wednesday morning. The crash happened a little before 2:30 a.m. near Gibson Ranch. California Highway Patrol officers say it appears the driver of a truck was speeding down the road between 70-90 mph. For some reason, the truck then went onto the gravel portion of the shoulder and lost control. The truck then crashed into a pole at a high rate of speed. Officers say one person, a male, was killed in the crash. A second person, also male, was rushed to the hospital but the extent of his injuries was not known. Investigators are now reviewing camera footage of the incident.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WOWK 13 News

One dead in Campbells Creek crash

UPDATE (2:12 p.m. on Friday, October 15): Campbells Creek Drive has reopened. UPDATE (1:09 p.m. on Friday, October 15): According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the deceased is a man, but his identity is still unknown. He was driving northbound on Campbells Creek Drive when he left the right side of the road, became […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
East Bay Times

Byron: One dead, at least one injured in head-on collision

BYRON — A man died Tuesday in an apparent head-on collision that blocked off a key East Contra Costa County roadway, authorities said. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of an accident near Highway 4 at Sellers Avenue. Officers learned the collision, involving three vehicles,...
BYRON, CA
AZFamily

One dead, two injured after crash in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say one person is dead after a crash near Rainbow and Lower Buckeye roads. Buckeye police say the crashed happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday night. Three people were taken to the hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries. One of those people later died from their injuries.
BUCKEYE, AZ
KXRM

State patrol investigating fatal overnight crash in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a single vehicle crash that left one man dead. According to CSP, the crash happened overnight near mile point 310, just east of the intersection of Highway 50 and Purcell Boulevard in Pueblo West. Authorities said a gray 2018 Honda CR-V was heading eastbound […]
COLORADO STATE
WLKY.com

FATAL CRASH: An early morning crash killed one woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One woman is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on I-65 near Arthur Street. LMPD reports a man was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-65. His car hit two other vehicles head on. The driver of the first vehicle, a woman in her early 20s, was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KXII.com

US-70 reopened west of Durant following fatal crash

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The westbound lanes of US Highway 70 have reopened Tuesday morning after a fatality collision west of Durant. Troopers say it happened around 7:30 a.m. at Cardinal Parkway. At least one person is dead in the two-vehicle crash. The highway was opened back up just before...
DURANT, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy