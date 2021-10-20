CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

4-star LB Shemar James decommits from Florida

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uDogQ_0cXAgVBH00
(AP Photo/John Raoux)

Four-star class of 2022 linebacker recruit Shemar James has decommitted from the Florida Gators. James originally picked the Gators on June 20, but has backed off his initial decision.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide were among the top contenders for James, who visited Georgia for the Kentucky game. The four-star outside linebacker prospect plays football for Faith Academy in Mobile, Alabama.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound linebacker is ranked the No. 10 linebacker in the country and the No. 70 overall recruit. James is the No. 4 player in Alabama.

It is always hard to win a recruiting battle for top in-state players against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

James plays wide receiver and outside linebacker. His team looks to get him the ball in space anyway it can. He sometimes lines up in the backfield. It is rare to see a wide receiver who plays defensive end/outside linebacker, but James has the size to star in both positions at the high school level.

James projects to be a pass rushing outside linebacker in college. He has excellent speed and could be a big-time difference maker in the SEC.

The four-star linebacker announced his decommitment via his Twitter account:

James was Florida’s top commitment in the class of 2022. The Gators have the 18th-ranked recruiting class in the country.

Will James be the latest player UGA has flipped? Or will the four-star linebacker commit to the Crimson Tide. Florida will still pursue James as well.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Mobile, AL
College Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
Mobile, AL
Sports
Mobile, AL
Football
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson RB quits; Tigers lose second player to transfer portal in two days

For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Shared Tough Personal News Sunday Morning

Longtime ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit wouldn’t be the man he is today without the coaches he played for over the course of his career. Unfortunately, the former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst had to say goodbye to one of his old coaches. Herbstreit announced on Sunday...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#Gators#Alabama Crimson Tide#Faith Academy#Sec#Twitter#Uga
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Former SEC coach passes away

Longtime SEC coach Joe Lee Dunn passed away Tuesday at the age of 75. Dunn spent time at several SEC schools including South Carolina, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Mississippi State. He was the head coach at Ole Miss for a year in 1994, and his longest stint in the SEC was at Mississippi State from 1996-2002 as the defensive coordinator. His first head coaching job was at New Mexico from 1983-1986.
COLLEGE SPORTS
DawgsDaily

Georgia Coaches React to Latest Commit

Georgia is making waves on the recruiting trail this week with the new additions made to the 2022 recruiting class. Mainly it’s been Georgia’s defensive line coach is in the headlines because of the high-end prospects that he is attracting to Athens. The week started off with a top defensive...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum ranks top 5 Heisman Trophy candidates

Paul Finebaum knows the Heisman Trophy is, more often than not, a quarterback’s award to win. It takes a Herculean effort, like Alabama WR DeVonta Smith in 2020, to take the prestigious trophy away from a quarterback in today’s college football. On Sunday morning’s edition of “SportsCenter” on ESPN, Finebaum...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Paul Finebaum on Shane Beamer possibly leaving for Virginia Tech job

Virginia Tech suffered a tough loss on Saturday against Syracuse. The loss was the third in a row for the Hokies. After a 3-1 start to the season with a win over North Carolina in Week 1, things have really fallen in Blacksburg. Saturday’s loss have left many wondering about the future of Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum even went as far to name South Carolina coach Shane Beamer as an option to replace Fuente.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals new name in the LSU coaching search

The SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum is usually in tune and well informed about all things college football. So when he talked about Dabo Swinney on Sunday in the LSU coaching search, naturally it perked a few people’s ears up. ESPN’s Matthew Barrie asked Finebaum about what he’s heard about the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

41K+
Followers
83K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy