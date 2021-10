The 2021-22 NBA season tipped off Tuesday night, and it was the Milwaukee Bucks who came away with the first win of the season in a dominant 127-104 performance over Kevin Durant, James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets. The Bucks also received their championship rings and raised a banner to the rafters of Fiserv Forum to kick off the opening night of the league's 75th anniversary.

