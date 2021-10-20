CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

Martin Margiela Makes Art World Debut With a Show About Nothing

By Joelle Diderich
WWD
WWD
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03N434_0cXAftCo00

Click here to read the full article.

PARIS Martin Margiela is not here.”

The announcement by Rebecca Lamarche-Vadel, director of Lafayette Anticipations, the Galeries Lafayette Foundation, at the start of a guided tour of Martin Margiela ’s first art show surprised precisely no one.

More from WWD

Fashion’s greatest disappearing act is proving just as elusive in his new career. The former designer spent two years working with the foundation to create the more than 40 art works on display, or in some cases, not. Dotted among exhibits — including silicon spheres covered in human hair and large-scale paintings of dust particles — were blank spaces.

“You’ll find ‘ghosts’ throughout this exhibition. These ‘ghosts’ emphasize the idea of an exhibition that is in flux, that is unfinished and in permanent movement. So, it is the silhouette of works that have not been exhibited, but that exist,” said Lamarche-Vadel, who also curated the exhibition.

Titled simply “Martin Margiela,” the show opened on Wednesday and is set to run until Jan. 2. Visitors enter through the emergency exit, and wander through a labyrinth of blinds and curtains. “Why a labyrinth? Because it’s a form of metaphor, an analogy of the idea of an existential quest, the meaning of life,” she said.

Many of the art works themselves are concealed by covers or curtains that remain in place during the week, and are periodically removed by attendants on weekends. Visitors are invited to touch a silicone-covered sculpture representing an unidentifiable body part.

“Martin asked me a lot of questions about the art world,” Lamarche-Vadel explained.

“We talked a lot of about the rituals of the art world, which fascinated him. The way the works here are manipulated, which will necessarily damage them; the idea that they’re sometimes hidden, sometimes revealed to visitors, goes against everything you expect from an exhibition, which is traditionally a static object, a space of conservation where the works must absolutely be glorified,” she added.

Margiela’s obsession with absence, fragility and the passage of time permeate his work. A scrolling billboard shows a photograph of a photocopied pastel drawing of skin with body hair. A bus shelter is covered in synthetic fur, inviting the viewer to reconsider the role of urban furniture.

“What you discover is a great silence. Absence was a very important element for Martin in designing the scenography and this exhibition. He wanted a lot of life and a lot of moments where, actually, there is nothing to see,” the curator said.

Hair is a recurring theme. It turns out the Belgian designer comes from a family of hairdressers. “He grew up in a hairdressing salon and spent years watching women emerge from the salon with flawless hair and perms, and it traumatized him. He now adores slightly wild, loosely styled hair,” said Lamarche-Vadel. “What he saw all those years at the hairdresser may have scared him about the way we treat ourselves.”

In “Triptych,” Margiela reproduces in oil paint on oak panels the extreme enlargement of an image found on packages of beard dye, in a comment on our futile attempts to mask the signs of aging. His “Hair Portraits” consist of vintage magazine covers from the ‘60s and ‘70s with collages of hair covering the faces of stars like Catherine Deneuve or Monica Vitti.

“His work brings attention to discreet things and their ability to shape our experiences of the world,” Lamarche-Vadel said in a text accompanying the exhibition.

Some might read his commentary on art world conventions as parody. Others might view it as a show about nothing. At any rate, the exhibition is sure to generate lively debate about what constitutes art.

The reclusive designer, who retired from fashion in 2009, has been the subject of multiple fashion exhibitions in recent years, as well as a 2019 documentary, “Martin Margiela: In His Own Words.”

For his first foray into art, Lamarche-Vardel said Margiela tested the mettle of the workshops at Lafayette Anticipations, the 24,000-square-foot cultural space designed by Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas’ OMA agency that opened in 2018 .

For “Lip Sync,” he had them tattoo images of mouths, taken from videos of lip reading, with a laser on flesh-colored silicone plates. “Red Nails,” a sculpture based on the clichéd vision of femininity associated with false fingernails, was made from lacquer on fiberglass, with a scale model rendered in Nymphenburg porcelain enamel.

“It was really two years of very intense work,” said Guillaume Houzé, director of image and communication at Galeries Lafayette Group. “Deep down, he’s always been an artist.”

See also:

Bridget Foley’s Diary: Martin Margiela Speaks!

Palais Galliera Retrospective Opens Margiela Season in Paris

Antwerp Museum Goes Back to the Future With Margiela Show

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Maison Margiela Unveils Art Installation by Wickerham & Lomax

Click here to read the full article. Maison Margiela is marking its ongoing support of artists with the debut of a new installation inside its SoHo boutique in New York. On Oct. 28, the brand will unveil a new mixed-media work by Baltimore-based artists Daniel Wickerham and Malcolm Lomax, who collaborate as Wickerham & Lomax. The installation incorporates imagery of various bags, a recurring motif in the artists’ practice. Their latest work expands the idea of the handbag to include domestic iterations like a laundry bag, vacuum bag and freezer bag.More from WWDMaison Margiela RTW Spring 2022MM6 Maison Margiela Pre-Fall 2020A...
DESIGN
WWD

WWD Honors: Miuccia Prada, John B. Fairchild Honor for Lifetime Achievement

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Curiosity fuels Miuccia Prada’s creative power, whether she turns her attention to fashion, the arts, science, architecture or religion — no subject is off the table. Her thirst for knowledge and strong interest in what happens around the world have long motivated the Italian designer and surely contributed to her enduring influence on fashion.More from WWDFront row at Miu Miu RTW Spring 2022Miu Miu RTW Spring 2022The Best Fashion Ad Campaigns of Fall 2021 Prada knows her own mind and has constantly dared to experiment with new and trailblazing collections every season, while...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

A Closer Look at Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Dune’ Press Tour Fashion

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet have become some of the biggest style stars to watch over the last few years, and their fashion during their “Dune” press tour has cemented their high-fashion credentials. Both stars have attended several events over the last month and a half for the upcoming sci-fi film wearing stylish looks from designer brands like Balmain, Vivienne Westwood, Alaïa, Haider Ackermann, Stella McCartney and more that evoke each of their respective styles. Chalamet, for one, has continued his affinity for modern suits by wearing looks in graphic patterns and fresh takes on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Pride Source

Burlesque and Drag Performance Artist Set to Show Audiences How Art Helps Her ‘Breathe in the World’

Allied Media Projects (AMP), a Detroit-based media collective, makes it their mission to shine a light on “all the ways we communicate with the world.” Through their connections — locally and throughout the country — they present underrepresented perspectives. The collective’s fall. series, which started in September, perpetuates these ideas...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rem Koolhaas
Person
Catherine Deneuve
Person
Monica Vitti
Dallas News

The Dallas Museum of Art makes a statement about competing Van Gogh shows by offering the real thing

Some gifted artists spend their entire lives toiling in anonymity. And then there are those like Vincent van Gogh, whose paintings transcend the rarified air of fine art to become pop-culture sensations. Songwriter Don McLean offered a tribute to Van Gogh on his 1971 triple-Platinum album, American Pie. And in recent weeks, the Dallas area has played host to not one but two commercial shows celebrating the work of Van Gogh, a Dutch post-Impressionist painter who lived from 1853 to 1890.
DALLAS, TX
Anchorage Press

Art Beat: Something from nothing

As the world turns, so does our understanding of the realities and falsehoods of the forces that spin our little ball of dirt around the solar system. As Anthony Kiedis put it, “the more I see, the less I know.”. With the rise of the internet came great strides in...
VISUAL ART
WWD

Yves Saint Laurent Dress Sells at Auction for 10 Times Pre-Sale Estimate

Click here to read the full article. FIRST POSITION: Parting with designer finds can be a trying experience and a recent Christie’s Paris sale may only heighten that reluctance for some serious designer clients and collectors. A rare evening dress from Yves Saint Laurent’s 1979 collection that was inspired by the “Ballet Russe” fetched 112,500 euros (or $130,456) as part of the auction house’s “Modern Art” sale on Oct. 22. That was more than 10 times the pre-sale estimate that had estimated the dress going for about 10,000 euros (or $11,596).More from WWDYves Saint Laurent to Mark 60th Anniversary at Six...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art World#Art Works#Lafayette Anticipations
WWD

Dior Medallion Chair Exhibition to Make U.S. Debut During Design Miami and Art Basel at SuperBlue

Click here to read the full article. Dior will unveil its Medallion Chair Exhibition in the U.S. for the first time during Design Miami and Art Basel Miami Beach at SuperBlue, the newly opened arts center. The Medallion Chair, a symbol of Louis XVI style, was selected by Christian Dior as the seating for his fashion shows upon founding the house of Dior. Today, the chair has been reinterpreted by a selection of international artists: Sam Baron, Nacho Carbonell, Pierre Charpin, Dimorestudio, Martino Gamper, Constance Guisset, India Mahdavi, Nendo, Joy de Rohan Chabot, Linde Freya Tangelder, Atang Tshikare, Seungjin Yang,...
MIAMI, FL
WWD

Maeve Reilly Talks Megan Fox’s ‘Sexy,’ ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Style and Coordinating With Machine Gun Kelly

Click here to read the full article. If anyone is having a big year for style, it’s Megan Fox. From her naked Mugler dress at the MTV VMAs to her scorching red cutout Peter Dundas gown at the Met Gala to her bright pink, Barbie-inspired Mach & Mach jumpsuit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the actress has elevated her red carpet and street style again and again.More from WWDHalloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired CostumesPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysBackstage at David Koma Spring 2022 In the last few months, Fox’s outfits have caused constant frenzies on the internet, with...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore is a total showstopper in a daring netted jumpsuit

Demi Moore has been turning heads nonstop as she’s taken in the sights and sounds of Paris and Milan Fashion Week, and she’s showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. For her latest ensemble, the Corporate Animals star, 58, wowed in a black netted jumpsuit that flashed major...
CELEBRITIES
thezoereport.com

Lizzo’s Date-Night Dress Revealed A Different Side To Her Style

Lizzo creates the most playful and bright ensembles. You can always find a fabulous new quirky bag in her outfits, whether it be a crystal-encrusted chocolate bar clutch or an artsy-designed shoulder bag. She also adores an eye-catching dress, like the sheer purple number she wore to Cardi B’s birthday. However, for a recent dinner outing, the singer left behind her usual statement bags and flashy dresses for a more flirty and delicate look. The two-toned number felt more subdued and showed a completely different side to Lizzo’s style choices.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
fashionista.com

Oh My God, Dakota Johnson!

I have made absolutely no secret of my love for Dakota Johnson and her style on this website over the years, in a way that I personally think is fine and completely normal. And you would think that, by now, I might have some kind of immunity to seeing a particularly strong red carpet look from the actor by now. But, after seeing what she wore to the New York Film Festival on Wednesday night, I can attest that this is emphatically not the case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

See Steve Jobs' Youngest Daughter Eve Make Her Runway Debut During Paris Fashion Week

Her dad preferred black turtlenecks, but we're pretty sure he'd have loved seeing Eve Jobs in neon green. The youngest daughter of late Apple CEO Steve Jobs made her big runway debut during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, Sept. 30. The model, 23, claimed the catwalk during Coperni's Spring 2022 runway show, rocking a neon-green mock-neck top, embellished navy miniskirt, platform slides and white shield-shaped sunglasses. She appeared alongside supermodel regulars including Adut Akech and Gigi Hadid.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
rolling out

Actor arrested for defacing George Floyd sculpture

Actor Micah Beals was arrested on Oct. 25 for vandalizing a statue of George Floyd earlier this month. The 37-year-old actor, who is best known for his role in “CSI: NY,” was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and later released on his own recognizance. His court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Angelina Jolie wears opinion-dividing ‘chin cuff’ on the red carpet – would you try the celebrity face bling trend?

Angelina Jolie chose an unusual accessory to complement her strapless Balmain gown at the premiere of her latest Marvel film, Eternals Posing on the red carpet in Los Angeles with children Zahara, Maddox, Knox, Vivienne and Shiloh, the mum of six wore a gold lip and chin cuff from Austin-based jeweller Nina Berenato.‘I can’t believe it!!!’ the designer posted on Instagram ‘We got to create one of my custom lip cuffs for Angelina Jolie to wear for the premiere of Eternals and I am losing it seeing this full look come together tonight… Angelina looks incredible!’The $50 (around £36)...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

WWD

10K+
Followers
17K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy