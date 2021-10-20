CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Partial human remains found near Brian Laundrie’s backpack and notebook, FBI says

By Athina Morris, Heather Monahan
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4et6NP_0cXAfo2P00

Law enforcement officials searching for Brian Laundrie found partial human remains in the Carlton Reserve on Wednesday near personal items that belong to the 23-year-old, according to the FBI.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Human Remains#Notebook#The Carlton Reserve
Mahoning Matters

UPDATE | Human remains found in Florida near Brian Laundrie’s backpack, FBI says

Human remains have been found near belongings of Brian Laundrie in a Florida nature reserve, FBI agents said in a Wednesday news briefing. The remains were found in an area previously underwater at the Carlton Reserve, where agencies had been searching for Laundrie since he vanished in late September following the death of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, in Wyoming.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kslnewsradio.com

Moab Police get digital evidence possibly connected to double murder

MOAB, Utah — Investigators are getting more digital evidence in the murders of two women near Moab earlier this year. They’re hoping data from a nearby cell phone tower can help them pinpoint who else was at the murder scene. The bodies of Crystal Turner and her wife, Kylen Schulte,...
MOAB, UT
WMBB

Jury finds Fountain murder suspect guilty in 13 minutes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man faces life in prison after he was found guilty of murder Thursday following a three day trial. Investigators said Asher Martin attacked and killed Christopher Whaley in April of last year. “Martin, 22, was found guilty of second-degree murder and principal to arson for nearly severing […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
Washington Post

A woman with 20 stab wounds died of suicide, an autopsy found. Her parents are unconvinced: ‘It makes no sense.’

Ellen Greenberg died in the kitchen of her Philadelphia apartment on the afternoon of a snowstorm in January 2011. Schools had let out early on account of the weather, and the 27-year-old first-grade teacher had headed home to the two-bedroom unit she shared with her fiance, Sam Goldberg. Hours later, after he returned from the gym, he found Greenberg dead. A knife had been plunged into her chest, one of 20 stab wounds discovered on her head, neck and torso.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
truecrimedaily

California man convicted of murdering 2-year-old boy who died of 'severe trauma'

STOCKTON, Calif. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old man was convicted of first-degree murder and other charges on Oct. 22 three years after a 2-year-old boy died from abuse. The San Joaquin County District Attorney announced in a press release that a jury found Roberto Alcantar guilty of murder, assault causing death of a child under 8, and two counts of child endangerment with great bodily injury.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Two men accused of keeping missing woman Cassidy Rainwater locked in a cage on Missouri property

Two men in Missouri are accused of keeping a missing woman locked in a cage in a state of partial nudity, according to court records obtained by local media.Police charged James Phelps, 58, and Timothy Norton, 56, with kidnapping 33-year-old Cassidy Rainwater, who was reported missing on 25 August after not being seen or heard from for six weeks.Mr Phelps allegedly told investigators that Ms Rainwater stayed with him at his home in rural Missouri, near the city of Lebanon, until she could get back on her feet, before suddenly leaving in the middle of the night.But in court documents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Corrections officer beat, humiliated inmates, prosecutors say

LEESBURG, N.J. — A corrections officer at a state prison in southern New Jersey has been arrested on charges he beat and humiliated inmates without provocation or justification. Federal prosecutors said 41-year-old John Makos, a Millville resident who works at Bayside State Prison in Leesburg, was charged with conspiracy to deprive inmates of their civil […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
kgns.tv

Sheriff’s office searching for man wanted for aggravated assault

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities are searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 37-year-old Francisco Javier Venegas. He is roughly five feet, three inches, weighs 250 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. His last known...
LAREDO, TX
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy