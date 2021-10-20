Partial human remains found near Brian Laundrie’s backpack and notebook, FBI says

Two men in Missouri are accused of keeping a missing woman locked in a cage in a state of partial nudity, according to court records obtained by local media.Police charged James Phelps, 58, and Timothy Norton, 56, with kidnapping 33-year-old Cassidy Rainwater, who was reported missing on 25 August after not being seen or heard from for six weeks.Mr Phelps allegedly told investigators that Ms Rainwater stayed with him at his home in rural Missouri, near the city of Lebanon, until she could get back on her feet, before suddenly leaving in the middle of the night.But in court documents...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 28 DAYS AGO