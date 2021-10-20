CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Monarch Mining intersects significant gold mineralization 1 km South of the McKenzie Break Deposit

By Resource World
resourceworld.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResults from McKenzie Break’s regional exploration drilling program include: 3.93 g/t Au over 2.83 metres (MK-21-281), 3.93 g/t Au over 5.45 metres (MK-21-281) and 1.52 g/t Au over 8.80 metres (MK-21-287). All the gold intersections are located 1 km south of the McKenzie Break deposit and are less than...

resourceworld.com

Comments / 0

