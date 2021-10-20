Monarch Mining intersects significant gold mineralization 1 km South of the McKenzie Break Deposit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2021) - GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) ("GoldSpot" or the "Company"), a leading technology services company leveraging machine learning to transform the mineral discovery process, and Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX: PVG) (NYSE: PVG) ("Pretium"), are pleased to announce the results of the first phase of prospectivity analysis on the Brucejack Property in Northern British Columbia. Integrated geoscience interpretations, including geochemistry, geophysics, and hyperspectral remote sensing were underpinned by GoldSpot's machine learning algorithms to identify 65 targets around the Brucejack mine, with Golden Marmot ranking as a high-priority drill target for quartz-vein-hosted gold mineralization.

