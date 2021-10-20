CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PODCAST: Which Penguins have surprised us early on?

By Matt Vensel
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 7 days ago

Penguins insiders Matt Vensel and Mike DeFabo break down which players...

www.post-gazette.com

The Citizens Voice

Almari, Lindberg lead Penguins to win in opener

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Valtteri Puustinen’s first period goal gave the Penguins something they’ve been missing for 19 months. A roar of approval from a capacity crowd. The rookie’s power play tally ignited Mohegan Sun Arena early in Saturday’s season opener, then Niclas Almari drew an even bigger eruption from the 5,785 on hand when he scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and sent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on its way to a 2-1 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins chase Marc-Andre Fleury early, win home opener

It was a hockey night in Pittsburgh on Saturday. An announced total of 18,420 fans packed into PPG Paints Arena for the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 633rd consecutive sellout, a sequence that dates to February 2007 and across the street where Civic Arena stood. And they got to see one of the...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguins
The Hockey Writers

Penguins’ Depth Steps Up in Early Season Success

To open up the 2021-22 NHL season, the Pittsburgh Penguins played all three of their first games against Vezina-winning goaltenders. Game one was against Andrei Vasilevskiy and the defending Stanley Cup Champions Tampa Bay Lightning, game two was against Sergei Bobrovsky and the Florida Panthers, and game three was against Marc-Andre Fleury in his new home with the Chicago Blackhawks.
NHL
chatsports.com

Net-front defense is saving the Penguins’ early season

Heading into Friday, October 22, the Metropolitan Division standings are perilously tight. The Penguins’ 2-0-2 record has left them as one of a whopping six teams in the division wedged between two points in the standings. Many division rivals have surged out to early winning records. As of Friday, the...
NHL
Tribune-Review

Penguins get a different view of Lightning in early rematch

Coming into Tuesday night’s game against the Penguins, the Tampa Bay Lightning had one of the more bizarre stats in the NHL. They had yet to enjoy a lead in a game before it ended. The two-time defending Stanley Cup Champions arrived at PPG Paints Arena 2-3-1. But one of...
NHL
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Troubling Admission

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
NFL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins’ Nick Foligno happy to finally be on good side of Brad Marchand feud

Nick Foligno knows as well as anyone how much of a pain in the ass Brad Marchand can be as an opponent. So the Bruins winger is glad to finally have Marchand on his side. Foligno had an amusing take on his new teammate in an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher and Rich on Thursday. Foligno has something of a history with Marchand going back to his time with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He delivered a huge hit on Marchand in a 2018 game, and the two had their share of post-whistle scrums in the 2019 Bruins-Jackets playoff series.
NHL
NHL

Boivin death has Bruins teammate Bucyk remembering 'terrific player'

Defenseman was known for punishing hip checks during 19 seasons in NHL. For nine seasons as teammates with the Boston Bruins, from the late 1950s through the mid-1960s, defenseman Leo Boivin and forward Johnny Bucyk punished opposing players coming or going. The body checks of Boivin and Bucyk were the...
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Red Wings may have decided on status of Lucas Raymond for upcoming season

The Detroit Red Wings open the regular season Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and we have an idea of what their top-six forward line combinations could consist of. During today’s practice, Swedish forward Lucas Raymond skated on a line centered by captain Dylan Larkin along with Tyler Bertuzzi. Meanwhile, newly acquired forward Pius Suter centered Robby Fabbri and Filip Zadina.
NHL
97.1 The Ticket

Pat Caputo: Red Wings more talented, simply better

The Red Wings will be improved this season. It is just a matter of how much. The biggest upgrade will come on the blueline. Nick Leddy is one of the NHL’s best puck movers, the ideal defensive pairing for high-end rookie Moritz Seider, Detroit’s rugged first-round draft pick in 2019.
NHL

