The South Carolina offense was pretty horrific the first three quarters of a 44-14 loss on Saturday night to Texas A&M. The Gamecocks, behind backup quarterback Jason Brown, moved the football and put up some points in the fourth quarter after the game was easily in the bag for the Aggies, but the offensive performance was still one that anyone associated with the program would want to forget.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO