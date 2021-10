New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Tuesday that the state is prepared to take action to improve safety on film sets if the industry’s doesn’t. “My expectation is the industry better step up and identify any number of additional improvements and safeguards,” she said at a news conference, reported by the Albuquerque Journal. “If the industry doesn’t come forward with very specific accountable safeguards, they should expect that we will.” Her comments come in the wake of the death last Thursday of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was accidentally shot and killed during rehearsals for a scene in the indie Western...

