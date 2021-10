State Sen. Paul Sarlo, D-Bergen, Passaic, toured Stockton University's Atlantic City and Galloway Township campuses Wednesday, the school said. Sarlo, the chairman of the New Jersey Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee, was there to see the progress of the city campus and the surrounding University District, as well as the growth of the main campus in Galloway, the college said in a news release.

GALLOWAY, NJ ・ 13 DAYS AGO