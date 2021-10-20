CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City To Mandate COVID-19 Vaccines For All City Workers

By National News
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DM8XN_0cXAdo6p00

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday that all New York City municipal workers would be required to have a COVID-19 vaccination.

All municipal employees, including police and firefighters, will have until Oct. 29 to receive their first shot or risk losing their jobs, according to de Blasio.

City employees will receive an additional $500 in their paychecks after receiving their first dose.

“There is no greater privilege than serving the people of New York City, and that privilege comes with a responsibility to keep yourself and your community safe,” de Blasio said in the press release. “We have led the way against COVID-19 – from fighting for the right to vaccinate frontline workers, to providing nation-leading incentives, to creating the Key to NYC mandate.”

“As we continue our recovery for all of us, city workers have been a daily inspiration. Now is the time for them to show their city the path out of this pandemic once and for all,” de Blasio added.

New York City already implemented a vaccine mandate for members of the Department of Education and New York City Health and Hospitals, according to the press release. Members of the Department of Correction have until Dec. 1 to get their first shots due to ongoing staffing shortages.

“Vaccinations are critical to combating the COVID-19 pandemic. This mandate is a bold step that protects our families, friends, and communities, including those that are not yet eligible for the vaccine such as our City’s youngest residents,” said Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services for New York City Melanie Hartzog in the press release.

  • Florida Man Caught On Camera Having “Horseplay’ With A Miniature Horse
  • FBI Offering $15,000 Reward In Murder Of Florida Teen Nykeria Simmons
  • Study: Florida Gov. DeSantis Ended Biden’s COVID Handouts, And “Kicked The Economy Into Overdrive”
  • Straight To The Top: A Rapper Turns ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Into The Most Popular Song On iTunes
  • Walmart Goes “Woke” Pushing CRT, Telling White Cashiers And Shelf-Stockers That They Are The Privileged Members Of ‘White Supremacy System’

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
State
Florida State
City
Florida, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
The Free Press - TFP

Media Dispute Likely To Change The Landscape For Future Lawsuits

In a recent lawsuit filed against the Washington Post, two unique strategies are likely to challenge how media companies behave for decades to come. In the Lawsuit, Commercial Solar Power, Inc vs Wp Company, LLC (Washington Post), filed in the Washington, D.C. Superior Court, the plaintiff claims that the newspaper and its sixty or more senior managers participated in “criminal acts”.
LAW
The Free Press - TFP

Mom To Sue After Son Vaccinated At School Without Consent

A Louisiana mother is threatening to sue, claiming that her 16-year-old son was vaccinated for COVID-19 while at his Jefferson Parish high school without her consent. Jennifer Ravain alleged that during a visit by an Oschner Health System mobile vaccination clinic to East Jefferson High School, her son was allowed to sign a consent form and receive a COVID-19 vaccination despite the Louisiana Department of Health requirement of a parent’s signature for persons under 18 being vaccinated, WWL-TV reported.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
The Free Press - TFP

NIH Director Violated Agency Policy By ‘Intentionally’ Misrepresenting Natural COVID Immunity Study, Watchdog Alleges

National Institutes of “intentionally misrepresented” the conclusions of an August study on people with natural immunity from COVID-19 in violation of his agency’s scientific integrity policy, a watchdog group alleged in a complaint Wednesday. The watchdog group, Protect the Public’s Trust, alleged in its complaint that Collins violated his agency’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Free Press - TFP

Donated Frequent Flyer Miles Provide 40,000 Flights For Afghan Refugees

Frequent flyer miles donated over a two-month period will provide around 40,000 flights for Afghan refugees, the Associated Press reported. The Biden administration is considering doubling the number of miles available to refugees, and around 3,200 flights already covered by the donated miles have allowed Afghan refugees to resettle in communities around the U.S. from temporary housing at military bases, according to the AP. Miles4Migrants organized the donations, and the group has provided aid to refugees using donated airline miles and credit card points since 2016.
ADVOCACY
The Free Press - TFP

Bomb Threat Forces Evacuations On Capitol Hill

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and two other buildings in Washington, D.C., were forced to evacuate Wednesday due to at least one bomb threat. A bomb threat was received at the Humphrey Building, where the HHS is headquartered, on Wednesday morning, according to HHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Sarah Lovenheim.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Fbi#New York City Mayor#Health And Human Services
The Free Press - TFP

“We’ll Treat You Better Here” DeSantis On Florida Eyeing A $5K Bonus For Relocating Cops Who Lose Jobs Over Vaccine Mandates

President Joe Biden said last week that he believes police officers who reject COVID-19 vaccine mandates should be fired. Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis says if that happens, his state will pay cops to relocate and fill jobs needed with local departments throughout the state. In an interview Sunday with...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Was There Imminent Threat In Chicago On Video? LEO Round Table

Today we discuss the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) granting qualified immunity to two police officers, from separate cases. Also mentioned: Officer Daniel Rivas-Villegas. We also discuss COVID vaccine mandate updates across the United States, including: mandates for Oklahoma City Police being rescinded, close to 200 Seattle (Washington) first responders let go after the mandate deadline, and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio mandating vaccines for first responders. Also mentioned: Seattle Police, NYPD, Chicago Police, Superintendent David Brown, Boston police, and Governor Ron DeSantis.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Free Press - TFP

Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office Reminds Customers to Pay Property Taxes Early to Save

TAMPA, FL. – Nancy C. Millan, Tax Collector, announces that the 2021 Property Tax Roll is officially open for online payment today, October 27th. Hillsborough County property owners will be able to pay by mail or by appointment in a branch starting Monday, November 1st. “The property tax notices will be mailed out on November 1st, and we encourage Hillsborough County property owners to take advantage of both the online payment options and early payment discounts,” Nancy Millan states.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Alabama Governor Orders State Agencies To Defy Vaccine Mandates

Republican Gov. Kay Ivey of Alabama signed an executive order late Monday directing state agencies not to enforce federal vaccine mandates. The governor’s order said that agencies should cooperate with the Alabama attorney general’s lawsuit against the Biden administration, which issued the mandate for federal workers in September. The order adds that no government entity can enforce that mandatory vaccination for employees and that workers will not be required to show proof of vaccination to enter government buildings.
ALABAMA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Democrats To Begin Year-Long Investigation Into Big Oil ‘Disinformation’ Campaign

House Democrats are set to begin a year-long probe into major oil corporations’ alleged decades-long “disinformation” campaign on climate change. Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna, the chairman of the House Oversight Subcommittee on the Environment, an outspoken critic of oil companies, is spearheading the investigation alongside Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney. On Thursday, executives from some of the largest fossil fuel companies, including ExxonMobil and Chevron, will testify at a committee hearing related to the investigation.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Free Press - TFP

Portland Offers Time Off For Bereavement After Abortions

The Portland city government offered time off for bereavement for all forms of pregnancy loss, including abortions, starting Sept. 29. Women who have abortions can request time off for bereavement to deal with the procedure’s physical and emotional impact. The policy was inspired by New Zealand’s three-day paid leave policy for women who have miscarriages and stillbirths, as well as by a city employee who reportedly took unpaid leave after having an abortion, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB).
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
76K+
Followers
10K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy