New York City To Mandate COVID-19 Vaccines For All City Workers

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday that all New York City municipal workers would be required to have a COVID-19 vaccination.

All municipal employees, including police and firefighters, will have until Oct. 29 to receive their first shot or risk losing their jobs, according to de Blasio.

City employees will receive an additional $500 in their paychecks after receiving their first dose.

“There is no greater privilege than serving the people of New York City, and that privilege comes with a responsibility to keep yourself and your community safe,” de Blasio said in the press release. “We have led the way against COVID-19 – from fighting for the right to vaccinate frontline workers, to providing nation-leading incentives, to creating the Key to NYC mandate.”

“As we continue our recovery for all of us, city workers have been a daily inspiration. Now is the time for them to show their city the path out of this pandemic once and for all,” de Blasio added.

New York City already implemented a vaccine mandate for members of the Department of Education and New York City Health and Hospitals, according to the press release. Members of the Department of Correction have until Dec. 1 to get their first shots due to ongoing staffing shortages.

“Vaccinations are critical to combating the COVID-19 pandemic. This mandate is a bold step that protects our families, friends, and communities, including those that are not yet eligible for the vaccine such as our City’s youngest residents,” said Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services for New York City Melanie Hartzog in the press release.

Florida Man Caught On Camera Having “Horseplay’ With A Miniature Horse

FBI Offering $15,000 Reward In Murder Of Florida Teen Nykeria Simmons

Study: Florida Gov. DeSantis Ended Biden’s COVID Handouts, And “Kicked The Economy Into Overdrive”

Straight To The Top: A Rapper Turns ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Into The Most Popular Song On iTunes

Walmart Goes “Woke” Pushing CRT, Telling White Cashiers And Shelf-Stockers That They Are The Privileged Members Of ‘White Supremacy System’

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon