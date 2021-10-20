CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Traumatized Cat Hisses at 'Cursed' Artwork After Picking Up 'Bad Energy'

By Lydia Veljanovski
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When one pet owner showed her cat an artwork, she could hardly have expected the animal to have such a strong...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tabby Cat#Birds#Fine Art#Tiktok
wymt.com

Why Black Cats aren’t really bad luck

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As Halloween continues to creep closer and closer, it is important to not forget about black cats. “A lot of people are superstitious, have preconceived notions about black cats, especially this time of year,” said Assistant Animal Control Officer at the Harlan County Animal Shelter Jennifer Williams.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
96.5 KVKI

Meet the Dog Who is Happy-Go-Lucky and Eager for a Forever Home

Welcome to Olive Her Friends, where we find small dogs that are desperate for a home. We want you to find that companion you've been looking for. Meet the boy who's always happy. Gannon came in with Saxon the are both believed to be a Cairn Terrier/Westie mix. He is 11 years young and acts like he has another 20 years left. His adoption fee is $170 which includes vetting, microchip, and a microchip enrollment fee. Although he's an older dog he has a lot of spunk and loves other dogs and cats.
BENTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
southernthing.com

Watch this alligator climb a fence and then be afraid. Be very afraid.

We've seen the videos of alligators wandering up to homes and even ringing doorbells but until now we thought we were relatively safe inside our homes. These are the most adorable Southern grandma and grandpa names. December 07 | 2018. For many of us, the name "Grandma" was good enough...
ANIMALS
homenewshere.com

1-Pound Puppy Is An Absolute Terror — Until He Meets This Girl | The Dodo Little But Fierce

No one could get this 1-pound puppy to stop biting until a little girl figured out exactly what do to ❤️. To see more adorable Jack Frost content check out Instagram https://thedo.do/jackfrostIG, Facebook https://thedo.do/jackfrostFB, and Youtube https://thedo.do/jackfrostYT. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The...
PETS
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Couple adopts abandoned dog after noticing she was chasing their car

A couple traveling through the Spanish mountainside say they noticed a small dog chasing behind their car. When the dog refused to give up, the couple realized something was wrong. “We thought it was just a game, but soon realized something wasn’t right because she was running fast and would...
PETS
Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
Fox News

Bear crashes wedding reception while guests continue to eat

No one likes a wedding crasher. An uninvited guest was caught on camera at a wedding in Mexico. The intruder was actually very easy to spot, considering that it was a young black bear. While the bear’s appearance was surprising, what’s more shocking is the reaction from some of the...
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
615K+
Followers
66K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy