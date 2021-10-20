Traumatized Cat Hisses at 'Cursed' Artwork After Picking Up 'Bad Energy'

Welcome to Olive Her Friends, where we find small dogs that are desperate for a home. We want you to find that companion you've been looking for. Meet the boy who's always happy. Gannon came in with Saxon the are both believed to be a Cairn Terrier/Westie mix. He is 11 years young and acts like he has another 20 years left. His adoption fee is $170 which includes vetting, microchip, and a microchip enrollment fee. Although he's an older dog he has a lot of spunk and loves other dogs and cats.

BENTON, LA ・ 14 DAYS AGO