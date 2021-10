The U.S. Navy turns 246 today, but when the Navy was a mere 134 years old, the Wisconsin National Guard gained a naval component of its own. The state legislature took up legislation in March 1909 creating four companies that collectively would be known as the Wisconsin Naval Militia, though it is uncertain if all four companies were ever filled. Later that year, Congress considered a bill that would provide naval militias with the same benefits and training given to the National Guard.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO