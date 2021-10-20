CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Amodio Admits He Is 'Nervous' About Returning to Compete on 'Jeopardy!'

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yale Ph.D. candidate Matt Amodio won 38 consecutive games during his time on "Jeopardy!"—and he will be back on screens for the "Tournament of...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 3

Related
huntingdondailynews.com

Local woman to be on Jeopardy

A local pastor will be showing her knowledge for all to see on one of television’s most popular game shows. Mary Garvey will be featured as a contestant on Jeopardy! at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 (Locally on WATM-DT ABC). Garvey is a pastor at the Stone Church of Brethren...
HUNTINGDON, PA
Best Life

This Is the "Final Jeopardy!" Clue That Stumped Champ After 38 Wins

Every once in a while, a Jeopardy! contestant comes along who seems like they can't be beat. In recent years, Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer have been among the unstoppable few, and this season, Matt Amodio joined their ranks. Amodio won 38 games of Jeopardy! in a row, but like all good things, his reign came to an end on the Oct. 11 episode when he flubbed the "Final Jeopardy!" clue. Read on to find out what bit of trivia stumped Amodio, and how much he's walking away with.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Best Life

"Jeopardy!" Just Did This for the First Time Ever

If it seems like Jeopardy! has been in the news a lot lately, that's because it has been. After a slew of negative press involving the replacement of Alex Trebek as host, some lighter, more game-related news has also made the rounds. Back in July, contestant Matt Amodio began a winning streak that brought him a grand total of 38 games won and over $1.5 million in prize money. But now, as reported by Today, the person who dethroned Amodio has also helped the show break a record. Read on to see how current champion Jonathan Fisher made something happen for the very first time on Jeopardy!.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Matt Amodio Calls Out Jonathan Fisher for Getting ‘Unfair Free Pass’

He may not be the reigning “Jeopardy!” champion anymore, but the spotlight is still very much shining on Matt Amodio. Much like with other past “Jeopardy!” champions, Matt Amodio’s social media pages are now must-read material for fans. He joins the ranks of Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer as former champions that are heavily followed on sites like Twitter and Facebook. Also, like Holzhauer and Jennings, Amodio has a very strong sense of humor and a great personality. Many of his social media posts are meant to be humorous and poke fun at different aspects of life and the world of game shows.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Is All Smiles in a BTS Photo From New Episode

Actress Mayim Bialik seems to be having a blast as the temporary “Jeopardy!” host, as you can see from this behind-the-scenes pic. The game show’s official Twitter account posted it early this morning after current champion Jonathan Fisher secured his third win. In the slightly blurry photo, Bialik walks towards the new champ as he grins over his podium. It seems like he still can’t believe he’s come this far on the legendary trivia show.
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Matt Amodio says his Jeopardy! 38-game winning streak ended after the show returned from a weekslong production hiatus

On his previous trip to the set, Amodio won 15 victories in three straight days of taping, many of them decisive “runaways” in which he could not be caught entering Final Jeopardy! But this time he found he couldn’t settle back into the groove of filming yet, and he was still feeling a bit “disheveled” that early in the day. “I got off to an early good start, but Double Jeopardy! went terribly for me. I was pretty soundly defeated,” Amodio told The Washington Post. “It was weird because in previous games, there were stretches where I lost the timing of the buzzer, but it was early enough in the games where the dollar values weren’t so high that I could recover later. … It had never been that long a stretch during a crucial point of time in the game.” ALSO: Jeopardy! regains syndication's No. 1 spot for the first time since mid-April.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale#The Yale Daily News
Primetimer

Matt Amodio: "I have had romantic proposals since being on Jeopardy!"

"I will admit that it's been a little weird getting back to my regular life," Amodio writes in Newsweek days after finishing a 38-game winning streak. "I had been doing school work and Jeopardy! for several months; it was busy and stressful. But now that I have half of that load off, it feels a little different. I'm still busy but I do miss seeing myself on national TV every night! I'm fortunate enough to be famous for doing well on the smartest television show in the world, there are things I wouldn't want to be famous for. Being famous for this is just fantastic." He adds: "It has also been really strange having fans of any kind, and pretty significant fans as it turns out!...I have had romantic proposals since being on Jeopardy! I've had a lot of messages asking me out, but I don't think when they come via Twitter they really count. The first two I would say were funny jokes, and I thought it was silly. But there have been a lot since, and I don't know exactly how to interact with those. I'm single at the moment and I hope that perhaps having been on Jeopardy! will make my life in the dating sphere a little easier! But I'm also decompressing a little bit from my Jeopardy! experience and so dating will be a post-Jeopardy! undertaking."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
615K+
Followers
66K+
Post
649M+
Views
