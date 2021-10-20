CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Carrefour Q3 sales slow, on the offensive despite failed Auchan tie-up

By Dominique Vidalon
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YHqdQ_0cXAdI3h00

PARIS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Carrefour (CARR.PA), which earlier this month ended talks over a possible tie-up with unlisted rival Auchan, said it remained on the offensive as it kept a guidance for 2021 net free cash flow "comfortably" above 1 billion euros.

Europe's largest retailer also said revenue growth slowed in the third quarter, reflecting weaker sales in the core French market where a mandatory COVID-19 health pass hit business at its large out-of-town hypermarkets.

Carrefour, which also faced high year-ago comparables in the quarter, is confident, however, about closing 2021 "roughly in line with the current consensus" for recurring operating income, finance chief Matthieu Malige told analysts, when asked if he was comfortable with a 2.26 billion euro figure.

"With its robust balance sheet, and thanks to the commitment of its teams, Carrefour is attractive and on the offensive, for the benefit of its customers and its shareholders," Chairman and CEO Alexandre Bompard said in a statement.

Earlier this month Carrefour and Auchan ended talks over a possible partnership, the second time this year Bompard's plans to create a Gallic supermarket powerhouse have been frustrated.

Carrefour is in the midst of a five-year plan it launched in January 2018 to cut costs and boost e-commerce investment to improve profits and sales, as it seeks to tackle competition from online rivals such as Amazon (AMZN.O) and discounters like Lidl and unlisted retailer Leclerc.

Carrefour reappointed Bompard in May to lead for another three years. Bompard has said he is working on a new strategic plan and is conducting an asset review as part of the process.

NO NEED FOR TRANSFORMATIONAL M&A

Malige told analysts no decision had yet been taken on potential disposals.

On the acquisition front, Carrefour strategy's had been constant: "We are taking initiatives exclusively on potential bolt-on M&A and with a focus on our three core markets, France, Spain and Brazil. And we don't need any transformational M&A."

"We are active in our various geographies to see if we have any further opportunities for bolt-on M&A," he added.

Carrefour said sales reached 20.468 billion euros ($23.83 billion) in the third quarter, a like-for-like rise of 0.8% but a slowdown from 3.6% growth in the second quarter.

In France, where Bompard has made reviving flagging sales at hypermarket stores a priority, sales eased 0.3% following a 4.% rise in the second-quarter. French hypermarket sales alone fell 2.8% in the quarter after rising 4.3% in the second quarter.

The introduction in France from mid-August to end-September of a health pass that customers had to show in shopping malls with a surface area of more than 20,000 square metres (215,278 sq ft) hit business in the third quarter at the hypermarket stores. At end-September, Carrefour had no more stores affected by the pass, Malige said.

($1 = 0.8588 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

McDonald's profit and sales rise, beating expectations

McDonald's Corp. shares rose nearly 3% in Wednesday premarket trading after the fast-food giant reported third-quarter earnings and sales that beat expectations. Net income totaled $2.150 billion, or $2.86 per share, up from $1.763 billion, or $2.35 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.76 was ahead of the FactSet consensus for $2.46. Sales of $6.201 billion were up from $5.418 billion last year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus of $6.050 billion. Global comparable sales rose 12.7% with the U.S. up 9.6%. The FactSet consensus was for a 10% rise. International operated markets, which includes the U.K. and France, was up 13.9% and international developmental licensed markets, which includes Japan and China, were up 16.7%. McDonald's stock has gained 10.2% for the year to date while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 16.8% for the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Clariant hikes sales guidance after Q3 beats forecasts

ZURICH, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Clariant raised its full-year sales outlook again on Thursday after the Swiss specialty chemicals maker reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales. The company, whose products range from catalysts used for chemical production and fuel processing to chemicals used in personal care products and paints, said its sales...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carrefour#Auchan#Europe#French#M A
Reuters

Swisscom trims 2021 sales outlook, keeps dividend target

ZURICH, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Swisscom trimmed its 2021 sales outlook on Thursday, citing a review of its fibre-optic partnership with Salt as well as developments in exchange rates. “For the financial year 2021, Swisscom now expects net revenue of around 11.2 billion Swiss francs (previously around CHF 11.3 billion)...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-STMicro slightly raises sales target on strong chip demand

PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics slightly raised its full-year sales target on Thursday after posting improved quarterly margin on the back of strong global demand for semiconductors. STMicro, whose clients include iPhone maker Apple and electric carmaker Tesla, said it now expected full-year sales of about $12.6...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Volkswagen cuts deliveries outlook as chip crisis eats into Q3

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Volkswagen on Thursday cuts its outlook for deliveries, toned down sales expectations and warned of cost cuts as an ongoing shortage of chips caused it to report lower-than-expected operating profit for the third quarter. “Following a record result in the first half of the year,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Nokia's third quarter profit beats expectation

HELSINKI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Telecom equipment maker Nokia reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter operating profits on Thursday as development investments, strategy updates and cost cuts continued to drive a turnaround in the business. Third-quarter net sales rose 2% to 5.4 billion euros ($6.27 billion) from 5.3 billion a year ago, in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
Reuters

Solvay raises FY cash flow outlook after Q3 beat

(Reuters) - Solvay raised its full-year free cash flow guidance on Thursday after third-quarter results beat estimates supported by strong demand in the automotive, electronics, and building sectors, as well as cost cutting. The company now sees free cash flow at the end of the year of around 800 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Nivea maker Beiersdorf reports solid sales growth

BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Nivea maker Beiersdorf’s reported on Thursday that third-quarter sales rose an organic 4.3%, driven by both its skin care products and adhesives. Beiersdorf said sales for the first nine months rose 12% to 5.8 billion euros ($6.7 billion), translating into a third-quarter figure of 1.9 billion euros, in line with average analyst forecasts.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Chip crunch deals blow to Volkswagen as Q3 falls short

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) cut its outlook for deliveries, toned down sales expectations and warned of cost cuts as a shortage of computer chips caused the world's No. 2 carmaker to report lower-than-expected operating profit for the third quarter. A scarcity of automotive semiconductors has plagued the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Syngenta increases Q3 sales by 27%

ZURICH, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Syngenta Group, the Swiss agrochemicals group which aims to raise $10 billion from an initial public offering this year, increased its third quarter sales by 27%, the Chinese-owned company said on Thursday. It increased its sales to $6.5 billion from $5.1 billion a year earlier...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

WPP raises outlook again after strong Q3 demand

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - WPP, the world’s biggest advertising company, lifted its full-year underlying net sales guidance again on Thursday after third-quarter trading easily beat forecasts on demand from the United States, Britain and Germany. WPP said its core metric, known as like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs, jumped 15.7%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Evolution core profit beats forecasts

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s Evolution AB on Thursday reported third-quarter core earnings above market estimates and said growth was driven by a strong global demand for live casino games. The company, which develops and licenses casino games such as online slot machines and roulette games, said EBITDA rose to 192.9...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Airbus raises targets, rejigs near-term production goals

PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Europe's Airbus (AIR.PA) raised full-year financial targets after a narrower-than-expected dip in third-quarter profits, and stuck to a goal of delivering 600 jetliners this year after driving down costs during the pandemic. The world's largest commercial planemaker posted a 19% drop in third-quarter operating profit...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Builder Skanska's Q3 profit roughly unchanged

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s Skanska reported on Thursday a roughly unchanged quarterly profit from a year ago and said construction market activity was picking up as uncertainty due to the pandemic was starting to decrease. Third-quarter operating profit at the Nordic region’s largest builder, and one of the biggest in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Bunzl Q3 revenues up despite Covid product sales decline

Distribution and services group Bunzl said third quarter revenues rose driven by a strong recovery in its core business. Revenue for the three months to September 30 rose 7.8% year-on-year, with acquisitions contributing 4.3% to growth. “Within underlying revenue growth of 2.5%, the strong recovery in the base business contributed...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Uber, Carrefour expand partnership to speed up deliveries in Paris

Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S.-based ride hailing app owner Uber Technologies and Europe’s largest retailer Carrefour are to launch a new rapid grocery delivery service in Paris, extending their 18-month partnership, the two companies said on Tuesday. Carrefour Sprint will offer a 15-minute grocery delivery service to Parisians exclusively via...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Reuters

209K+
Followers
229K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy