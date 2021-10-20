Liver Disease Treatment Market 2020: Global Business Growth, Demand, Trends, Key Players and Forecasts till 2027

Lyme disease is a most common vector-borne disease caused by the bacterium called as Borrelia burgdorferi. The disease is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected black-legged tick. These ticks can attach themselves to any human body part and transfer the infection to humans when they are attached for 36 to 48 hours. The early symptoms of the disease include headaches, fever, fatigue, muscle and joint pain, skin rash (erythema migrans), chills, and swollen lymph nodes. As reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 70 to 80% of people infected with Lyme disease are affected by erythema migrans.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO