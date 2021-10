Check out this new trailer for Fortnite, where the Fortnitemares 2021 event is going on now, bringing a new Sideways Scythe weapon, as well as returning items. The Next Phase of Fortnitemares 2021 brings Wrath of the Cube Queen happening now until November 1. The Cube Queen's emergence has resulted in changes on the Island. In addition to the fog from her dark energy, the Cubes are now at the Island's center forming what can only be described as Cubetown. Ariana Grande has returned to the Island, but now in new gear ready to take down monsters. "Spacefarer Ariana Grande," the galaxy's greatest monster hunter, is inviting you to join her hunt.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO