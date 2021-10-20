CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Behind murky claim of a new hypersonic missile test, there lies a very real arms race

By Geoff Brumfiel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt began with what appeared to be a missing rocket. In July, the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology announced the 77th launch of one of its Long March 2C rockets; in late August it announced the 79th. What happened to launch No. 78?. According to an article in...

The real reason the Pentagon is sounding the alarm over China's hypersonic missile

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, the top-ranking U.S. military officer, warned Wednesday about a scary-sounding new "hypersonic" missile. "I don't know if it's quite a Sputnik moment, but I think it's very close to that," he said in an interview, referencing the famous Soviet satellite. Supposedly these weapons are faster, more accurate, and harder to detect than any previous nuclear weapon.
US troops secretly tipped off about Iran-backed attack, bomb fragments found where they sleep, says report

After receiving a tip about an imminent Iranian-backed drone and rocket attack on a base in Syria last week, U.S. forces housed there quietly evacuated the base, unnamed military officials told Fox News on Monday. Upon returning to the base, U.S. troops reportedly found fragments from exploded munitions in places where they slept and stood guard.
VIDEO: Dark Ops: US Carrier’s Nighttime Air-Strike Drills Send A Warning To China

A U.S. Navy supercarrier carried out a joint nighttime training exercise with a Japanese helicopter carrier earlier this month in a contested South China Sea region. Footage released by the Navy shows the U.S.S. Carl Vinson and its Carrier Air Wing 2 conducting nighttime operations from the carrier’s flight deck. The U.S. ships were accompanied by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force vessel JS Kaga, an Izumo-class multipurpose destroyer.
The Uyghur issue, China’s greatest fear, is looming in Afghanistan

As the Taliban removed ethnic Uyghur militants from the border zone between Afghanistan and China, observers said there could be a revived policy coordination between the new leadership in Kabul and the Communist Party in Beijing. According to a UN report, there are 500 Uyghur militants among the Taliban. If...
Can the US defend against Chinese missile attack?

The revelation that China has advanced in developing hypersonic weapons has renewed calls for the U.S. military to invest both in hypersonic weapons as well as the capability to combat such weapons. The test of a Chinese hypersonic missile in August appeared to catch U.S. military officials by surprise, with...
Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
Gen. Milley calls Chinese weapon test ‘very concerning’

“I think I saw in some of the newspapers, they used the term Sputnik moment,” he added. “I don’t know if it’s quite a Sputnik moment, but I think it’s very close to that. So it’s a very significant technological event that occurred, or test that occurred, by the Chinese. And it has all of our attention.”
What's next for Afghan allies who were evacuated to a U.S. military base in Kosovo

Many of the thousands of Afghans who worked for the U.S. in Afghanistan and were evacuated along with their family members are now living in military bases in and outside the U.S. One of those bases is Camp Bondsteel in the small Balkan country of Kosovo, one of the most loyal U.S. allies. The U.S. has said little about the Afghans in this camp and thus far has not allowed the news media to see them. Joanna Kakissis is on the line from the capital of Kosovo, Pristina. Hi, Joanna.
Iran agrees to restart nuclear talks as pressure grows

Iran said Wednesday it will resume talks with world powers in November on reviving a nuclear deal after a five-month gap in the face of mounting warnings that international patience was wearing thin. Iran held six rounds of indirect negotiations in Vienna with President Joe Biden's administration on returning to the 2015 deal, but talks went on hiatus in June as a new hardline government took office in Tehran. On a visit to Brussels, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri said he saw progress in talks with European Union mediator Enrique Mora, who also went to Tehran earlier this month. "We agree to start negotiations before the end of November. Exact date would be announced in the course of the next week," Bagheri, who serves as Tehran's chief negotiator, wrote on Twitter.
This Photo Sums Up America’s Advantage Over China in the Indo-Pacific

The U.S., U.K., Australia, and Japan recently participated in a giant naval exercise. The Maritime Partnership Exercise 2021 included three aircraft carriers from three different countries. Russia and China mirrored the exercise one day later off the coast of Japan. Navies from four of the largest democracies in the world...
