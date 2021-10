Tyler Hensley, passed away on May 17, 2021 and was beloved by the South Jersey baseball community, who is having a memorial fund in his name. The Tyler Hensley Memorial Fund committee is comprised of his parents, former teammates, and coaches who are inspired to spearhead efforts to assist South Jersey Little Leagues so more children have the opportunity to create lifelong memories, bonds, and friendships in the same spirit as Tyler.

VINELAND, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO