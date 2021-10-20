Rescue Cat Learns To Meow — A Wholesome Tumblr Thread

Meow came into our care early last week as a “feral” kitten that went through our TNR program. After surgery, she had some trouble waking up and we knew we could not release her that night. A staff member decided to take her home for the night to keep a close eye on her and by the time morning came, Meow was an entirely new kitten! It turns out that Meow was not feral at all, so she has remained at our staff member’s house as a foster. Her foster mom says she loves to eat, she is very curious and loves to explore. She gets along with all the foster’s dogs and isn’t afraid of them at all. She loves to cuddle in soft-warm blankets, and she will purr for days! Her foster mom says she likes to sit on top of the couch and watch the other animals play and will eventually decide to jump down and join in on the fun. Meow went from being a street cat to a happy and playful house kitty literally overnight. We know she is looking forward to finding her purrfect-furever home.

EL CENTRO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO