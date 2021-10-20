CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

First Drive: The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan Achieves a New Level of Luxury

Mens Journal
Mens Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BnrQq_0cXAbZbY00
Courtesy Image

It’s the little things: the feel of the buttons on the steering wheel, the way the dashboard inlays wrap around onto the doors, and even the subtle pace of the cup holder cover sliding closed. Luxury lives in the details, and the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan is a master class in bijou refinement.

Of course, the German automaker’s flagship model gets the big things right as well. Driving or riding in the S-Class is an elegant, flowing experience. The cabin is lavish while the exterior’s swooping lines declare its opulence without pretension.

This is the seventh iteration of the S-Class since it was introduced in 1972. Long a benchmark in the full-sized luxury sedan segment, the 2021 model raises the bar not only in terms of fit and finish, but for amenities and performance as well.

A Motoring Oasis

Inside the stunning and remarkably quiet cabin, Mercedes has created an indulgent, lounge-like experience. All four power-adjustable reclining seats in the S-Class are among the poshest we’ve had the privilege of sitting in. The optional massage feature is glorious. In fact, on several occasions during our week-long test of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class (a well-optioned S580 to be precise), we lingered in the driveway to make the most of those massaging seats, which feature 10 different programs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bvrwo_0cXAbZbY00
Courtesy Image

In the back, there’s plenty of room to sprawl out. The rear passenger seats are akin to a swanky business-class airline suite, though they don’t lay flat. The knees of a six-foot tall rider in the back will come nowhere close to the seat back of a driver of similar height. All four headrests include pillows, which look rather incongruous with the interior’s overall aesthetic. But they’re soft and give your neck a bit of respite on the road.

For your ears, the optional Burmester 4D stereo system kicks out the jams with 30 speakers. There’s also subwoofers and resonators built into the seats. You’ll definitely want to select that upgrade when building your own S-Class.

The new S-Class also uses the stereo to offer an “Energizing Comfort” program. For the uninitiated, the system uses sound, light, temperature, vibrations, and massage to set a spa-like mood. While that may sound a bit hokey, take it from us—it’s quite effective at relieving stress or helping you regain a bit of focus.

On the Road

As soon as the retractable door handles greet your key fob, you know you’re in for a treat. The S-Class comes in two powertrains, a 429-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter inline 6 or a 496-horsepower twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 in the S500 and the S580, respectively. Each gets a boost from a 48-volt hybrid system (known as EQ Boost). They’re also paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and an Airmatic air suspension.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qdhwc_0cXAbZbY00
Courtesy Image

The S580 we tested was plenty quick, getting to 60 mph in four-ish seconds—not a major surprise from a Mercedes V8. But it’s incredibly responsive for a car of its size. The S-Class is what we used to call a land yacht: It’s massive. At 208.2 inches, it’s more than three inches longer than the Mercedes GLS full-size SUV (and it barely fit in our garage). Even so, it manages to feel much smaller on the road and drives nimbly both on the highway and around town.

Tech-Forward

The cockpit centerpiece is the 12.3-inch OLED touchscreen tablet that provides an interface with the software that runs the car, which the company calls Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX). From here you can operate the 3D navigation and control most of the car’s settings and features.

It’s a slick and intuitive system, though the lack of quick buttons to access frequently used programs is a bit annoying. If you want to toggle between the nav and Apple CarPlay, you have to use the home button and navigate from there. Owners can also say “Hey Mercedes” to input voice commands. You can even ask the S-Class what it thinks about some of its German rivals. (Gauntlet thrown, Audi!)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRvsV_0cXAbZbY00
Courtesy Image

The driver also gets a 3D instrument gauge cluster with with two eye-tracking cameras. Some may find it wonky, but we liked it. Those lucky enough to find themselves behind the wheel also get a massive heads-up display. It’s actually so big and provides so much info, including augmented reality navigation indicators, that it takes a little acclimation to get it to fade into the background while driving.

The MBUX allows owners to set up seven personal driver profiles, each with up to 800 parameters. They can then be selected using a dash-mounted biometric fingerprint sensor or by facial or voice recognition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KUdag_0cXAbZbY00
Courtesy Image

If you’re going to be shuttling around small children (or hiring a chauffeur to ease your commute), Mercedes offers an optional rear-seat entertainment system with a pair of 11.6-inch screens. Also optional in the back: rear seat airbags mounted in the back of the front seats, an industry-first.

All in all, the 2021 S-Class achieves a new level of opulence. But that’s exactly what we’ve come to expect from the Stuttgart standard bearer: Mercedes-Benz chases perfection and luxury in the details.

[Starting at $109,800; mbusa.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Toyota’s New Land Cruiser Is Coming to America After All—as the Luxurious Lexus LX 600

It turns out Toyota’s 300-Series Land Cruiser is coming to the US after all—just not as a Toyota. The redesigned version of the beloved SUV will arrive stateside in the form of the new Lexus LX 600, the brand announced on Wednesday. The luxury marque’s version of the vehicle is almost identical to its parent company’s 4×4 only with more fancy bells and whistles. American off-road enthusiasts were distraught to learn that Toyota would stop selling the Land Cruiser here following the 2021 model year. Luckily, if you can get past the different nameplate, the LX 600 is just a Land Cruiser...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 Review, Specs, and Pricing

2021 Mercedes-Benz E Class ($71,950-$112,000) Pro: The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 convertible delivers fun power while remaining supremely comfortable. Con: There are A LOT of buttons making the controls a bit perplexing. Mercedes has a certain connotation that comes along with the brand. When people see the three-pointed star of Mercedes-Benz,...
BUYING CARS
washingtoninformer.com

Mercedes-Benz Upgrades E450 from Inside Out

DETROIT — It sounds like a huge insult, but the new Mercedes-Benz E450 is much better than the car it replaces. And the first place to start with this sedan is under the hood. The twin-turbo V6 has been replaced with an inline 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engine. It made 362...
CARS
Carscoops

Delta4x4 Introduces Off-Road Package For The Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Delta4x4 has just introduced an off-road package for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class aiming towards making the off-road icon even more capable across difficult surfaces. The tuner has started its modifications by raising the G-Wagon by 50 mm (2 inches) thanks to the fitment of new suspension from Bilstein. A separate 50 mm (2 inches) body lift kit is also offered. In addition, their new, wider by 80 mm (3.1 inches), front and rear wheel arch extensions have been fitted to allow the fitment of various aftermarket wheel options and available off-road tires sourced from Mickey Thompson, Cooper, and Yokohama.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes Benz S Class#New Level#First Drive#German#Burmester 4d
Troy Record

CARSMART: S-Class Mercedes is top shelf luxury

The finest luxury money can buy is always top shelf. Let’s be honest, right … I have driven over 300 cars with various models and packages. From the lowest of the low, to the top of the top. Every manufacturer has its niche, consumer base and options to make their vehicle unique to their clientele. Well, when a chart-topper pulls into Grasso’s Garage, it’s all the craze, because we get to enjoy the best of the best for a whole week. Hey Mercedes, congrats, this time, it’s you and that beautiful S580 4Matic.
CARS
topgear.com

Mercedes-Benz EQV

This is the Mercedes-Benz EQV, an electric version of the V-Class MPV that was itself converted from the Vito van. The electric option might be new (ish), but the V-Class itself has been on sale since 2014, so it’s not even a recently developed conversion of a conversion, but it all works smoothly enough.
CARS
houstonianonline.com

The elegant AMG line of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Today’s occasion is a great city car with all the trimmings. Check out the 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class. Fewer and fewer people are buying a new car. Makes sense, because you’re completely paying yourself eyes crossed. It is better to spend your hard-earned money on a used car. Well, there are already a few kilometers on the counter, but you get a lot of cars for your money. That’s why we go every day For you looking for a senior. From affordable cars to ruthless racing monsters. These are the occasions you want to lead.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

First drive review: 2022 Audi A3/S3 sport sedans turn a smart double play

A sunny day, a mountain road, a Milwaukee Brewers playoff game radio broadcast, and a sport sedan make a great way to spend an afternoon. This road leads from Denver through the foothills of the Rockies to Lyons, Colorado, and it’s the ideal setting for the redesigned 2022 Audi A3 and its sportier S3 companion.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
Autoblog

2022 Audi A3 and S3 First Drive | Tiny sedan, big fun

DENVER — If there’s a car that best embodies a scrappy, tenacious, little puppy, it’d be the new 2022 Audi A3 and S3. And yes, the A3 is mostly just bark on account of its snarly (in a good way) looks, but the S3 brings a proper bite with its performance-minded handling and acceleration.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 BMW 7 Series Prepares For Mercedes S-Class War

With the arrival of the new technological wonder that is the Mercedes S-Class, luxury automakers are under pressure to step up their game. In response, BMW is redesigning the 7 Series for a new generation. The current model has been on sale since 2015 and was given a facelift for the 2020 model year, but now the luxury sedan is ready for a redesign to take on the S-Class.
CARS
Motor1.com

Mercedes-AMG EQE Spy Photos Capture Sedan With Little Camouflage

Mercedes introduced the EQE at last month's Munich Motor Show, joining the EQS and the brand's growing all-electric lineup. Shortly after that, the hotter AMG variant appeared out testing, though the automaker hid it under a full-body wrap. That covering is gone in the latest spy pics, which depict the car with just a sliver of its original camouflage, and they give us a good look at its AMG-inspired styling touches.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

First Look At New Mercedes-AMG GLC 45

The next-generation Mercedes GLC has been spied multiple times over the last year, but this week we finally got our first glimpse at the new high-performance AMG GLC 63. Only a few days later, the new, more accessible Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 has been spotted for the first time in the wild. It may not be badged as a GLC 43 for the new generation, however.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 53 spy shots: New performance crossover in the works

Mercedes-Benz is working on a redesign for the GLC-Class small crossover and once again the nameplate will offer high-performance versions developed by Mercedes-Benz AMG. We've already spotted a prototype for the next GLC 63 and today we have our first look at a prototype for the next GLC 43, a vehicle that may end up being renamed a GLC 53 for its redesign.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Mercedes-Benz C200 Wagon First Drive: The Thinking Person’s Load Lugger

In SUV-obsessed America, it's easy to believe the conventional car-based wagon's days are numbered. But at the launch of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class earlier this year, insiders pointed out the fact two out of every three C-Class models sold in Germany are wagons. So even though every third Mercedes sold worldwide in 2019 was an SUV (and in 2020 the GLC-Class was the company's single best-selling model notching up 320,000 global sales), the new W206-series C-Class wagon is anything but an afterthought.
CARS
Robb Report

BMW’s All-Electric i4 Sedan Is Officially in Production

BMW’s electrification efforts just took a giant step forward. The first production-series i4 sedans started rolling off the line at the company’s main manufacturing facility in Munich late last week. Not only does this suggest deliveries of the all-electric four-door can begin soon, but it’s also a sign that the marque is prepared for the future. It may not be as hyped as the Mercedes-Benz EQS or Lucid Air, but the i4 is one of the more important BMWs in recent memory. The athletic sedan, which looks like a more imposing version of the current-gen M4 sports coupé, is at the heart...
CARS
hiconsumption.com

Land Rover’s 2022 Range Rover Brings New Levels of Custom Luxury

Last week, Land Rover released a blurry teaser image of the brand-new 2022 Range Rover that sent tongues wagging. Now, the British marque has fully unveiled the next Range Rover, and the reimagined luxury SUV has proven worth the wait. Available in a standard wheelbase and an additional elongated one,...
CARS
Portland Tribune

Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 S combines luxury and performance in a traditional sedan

The E-Class Mercedes is a dream driving experience, with plenty of power but also happy to cruise and easy to handle in town or a parking lot. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been a benchmark for luxury cars for decades. Unlike the larger S-Class with its opulent luxury in the back seats, the assumption with the E-Class is that owner will also be the driver. So the E-Class is both responsive and supremely comfortable. If you want top-tier performance, the AMG-powered E63 S model is the one to get.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-AMG's Winter Driving School Looks Beyond Epic

Winter is approaching but that doesn't mean that well-off driving enthusiasts have to hang up their keys until the snow melts. Mercedes-AMG has a solution that we first reported on last year, namely advanced winter driving courses. Given this is AMG, not just any venue will do. Thankfully, there's the AMG Driving Academy in Sweden. Beginning this coming January, AMG's Driving Academy will reopen its doors to owners who wish to put their driving skills to the ultimate weather test. It all takes place in Arjeplog, Sweden on a lake covered in thick ice.
CARS
Mens Journal

Mens Journal

648
Followers
1K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

The best gear and travel destinations, plus guides to men's health, fitness, food, drinks, adventures, and style.

 https://www.mensjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy