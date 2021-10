Face masks will continue to be required in Massachusetts public schools until at least the start of next year, state education officials said Tuesday. The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education started the school year with a mask requirement that was slated to run through Oct. 1. Then, DESE extended the mandate through Nov. 1, but with an off-ramp for schools that could show at least 80% of students and staff are vaccinated against COVID-19.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO