“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” Review

James Bond, 007, has gone through many iterations throughout the years. Legendary actors like Sean Connery, Roger Moore, and Pierce Brosnan have taken the mantle over the years. However, none have done more justice to the role than Daniel Craig. Thus, I was more excited for Craig’s last film as James Bond, “No Time to Die,” than any other film in October, let alone the whole year. After numerous delays, the movie has finally come to theaters, topping the box office this past weekend with $56 million. I am happy to say I had the opportunity to watch “No Time to Die” this past Sunday, and it was well worth the wait. In fact, I’ve been thinking about the movie ever since watching it. In this review I will be diving into the movie, talking about what makes it such a great ending to the Daniel Craig story.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO