Flash Flood Warning issued for Guaynabo, San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-29 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued late Thursday morning. Target Area: Greene; Monroe; Owen The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana White River near Nora affecting Marion and Morgan Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox Counties. White River at Ravenswood affecting Marion and Morgan Counties. White River at Spencer affecting Greene, Owen and Monroe Counties. Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wildcat Creek near Lafayette affecting Tippecanoe County. .Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches across central Indiana from this past weekend will maintain minor flooding through late this week and into early next week. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the White River at Spencer. * From late Thursday night to late Saturday morning. * At 9:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 13.5 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning to a crest of 14.1 feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday evening. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins in the Spencer and Gosport areas. The river begins to backup Rattlesnake, Fall, McCormicks, Limestone, Big, and Bean Blossom Creeks. Spencer Public Access site begins to flood.
