Flash Flood Warning issued for Guaynabo, San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 21:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued late Thursday morning. Target Area: Clark; Crawford The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana White River near Nora affecting Marion and Morgan Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox Counties. White River at Ravenswood affecting Marion and Morgan Counties. White River at Spencer affecting Greene, Owen and Monroe Counties. Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wildcat Creek near Lafayette affecting Tippecanoe County. .Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches across central Indiana from this past weekend will maintain minor flooding through late this week and into early next week. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Terre Haute. * Until early Wednesday morning. * At 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday /9:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ the stage was 19.4 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday /9:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ was 19.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.8 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70 Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep water and reach capacity with some minor flooding.

