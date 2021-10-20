CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flash Flood Warning issued for Guaynabo, San Juan by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-20 15:21:00 Expires: 2021-10-20 16:30:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 10:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Orange County in southeastern Texas * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1024 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Beaumont, Vidor, Hamshire, China, Rose City, Pine Forest, Lakeview and Fannett. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 20:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Stone FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN STONE COUNTY At 816 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wiggins, Perkinston, Ten Mile, Texas, Perry and Bond. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
STONE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 20:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Stone FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN STONE COUNTY At 816 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wiggins, Perkinston, Ten Mile, Texas, Perry and Bond. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
STONE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mobile THE TORNADO WARNING FOR CENTRAL MOBILE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for southwestern Alabama.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#San Juan#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Guaynabo
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Mobile A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL MOBILE COUNTY At 930 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Midtown Mobile, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Midtown Mobile around 935 PM CDT. Prichard around 945 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for George, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-28 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: George; Stone FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR GEORGE AND SOUTHEASTERN STONE COUNTIES At 1100 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lucedale, Crossroads, Dale, Bexley, Evanston, Benndale, Merrill, Vaughn, Agricola, Avent, Movella, Shipman and Ramsey Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 21:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Mobile A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL MOBILE COUNTY At 930 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Midtown Mobile, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Midtown Mobile around 935 PM CDT. Prichard around 945 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 21:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued late Thursday morning. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana White River near Nora affecting Marion and Morgan Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox Counties. White River at Ravenswood affecting Marion and Morgan Counties. White River at Spencer affecting Greene, Owen and Monroe Counties. Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wildcat Creek near Lafayette affecting Tippecanoe County. .Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches across central Indiana from this past weekend will maintain minor flooding through late this week and into early next week. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Riverton. * Until Friday, November 05. * At 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday /10:00 PM EDT Wednesday/ the stage was 16.1 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday /10:00 PM EDT Wednesday/ was 16.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.7 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday, November 04. * Impact...At 18.5 feet, High water surrounds elevated river cabins. County roads to these cabins are impassable. Agricultural flooding is in progress. Seep water develops behind levees.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-28 00:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-28 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Escambia The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Escambia County in south central Alabama Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama Escambia County in northwestern Florida Southwestern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 955 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Ensley, Daphne, Warrington, Fairhope, Gonzalez, Gulf Shores, Bay Minette, Atmore, Foley, Gulf Breeze, Orange Beach, Spanish Fort, Goulding, Robertsdale, Point Clear and Loxley. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greene, Monroe, Owen by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-29 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued late Thursday morning. Target Area: Greene; Monroe; Owen The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana White River near Nora affecting Marion and Morgan Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox Counties. White River at Ravenswood affecting Marion and Morgan Counties. White River at Spencer affecting Greene, Owen and Monroe Counties. Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wildcat Creek near Lafayette affecting Tippecanoe County. .Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches across central Indiana from this past weekend will maintain minor flooding through late this week and into early next week. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the White River at Spencer. * From late Thursday night to late Saturday morning. * At 9:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 13.5 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning to a crest of 14.1 feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday evening. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins in the Spencer and Gosport areas. The river begins to backup Rattlesnake, Fall, McCormicks, Limestone, Big, and Bean Blossom Creeks. Spencer Public Access site begins to flood.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clark, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 21:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued late Thursday morning. Target Area: Clark; Crawford The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana White River near Nora affecting Marion and Morgan Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox Counties. White River at Ravenswood affecting Marion and Morgan Counties. White River at Spencer affecting Greene, Owen and Monroe Counties. Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wildcat Creek near Lafayette affecting Tippecanoe County. .Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches across central Indiana from this past weekend will maintain minor flooding through late this week and into early next week. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Terre Haute. * Until early Wednesday morning. * At 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday /9:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ the stage was 19.4 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday /9:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ was 19.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.8 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70 Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep water and reach capacity with some minor flooding.
CLARK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marion, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 22:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-28 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued late Thursday morning. Target Area: Marion; Morgan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana White River near Nora affecting Marion and Morgan Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox Counties. White River at Ravenswood affecting Marion and Morgan Counties. White River at Spencer affecting Greene, Owen and Monroe Counties. Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wildcat Creek near Lafayette affecting Tippecanoe County. .Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches across central Indiana from this past weekend will maintain minor flooding through late this week and into early next week. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the White River at Ravenswood. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 2.1 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Lowest portion of Ravenswood begins to flood.
MARION COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for George, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-28 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: George; Stone FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR GEORGE AND SOUTHEASTERN STONE COUNTIES At 1100 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lucedale, Crossroads, Dale, Bexley, Evanston, Benndale, Merrill, Vaughn, Agricola, Avent, Movella, Shipman and Ramsey Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tippecanoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 22:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-28 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued late Thursday morning. Target Area: Tippecanoe The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana White River near Nora affecting Marion and Morgan Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox Counties. White River at Ravenswood affecting Marion and Morgan Counties. White River at Spencer affecting Greene, Owen and Monroe Counties. Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wildcat Creek near Lafayette affecting Tippecanoe County. .Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches across central Indiana from this past weekend will maintain minor flooding through late this week and into early next week. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wildcat Creek near Lafayette. * Until late tomorrow morning. * At 5:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 10.6 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:45 AM EDT Wednesday was 10.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 6.6 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Flooding of lowland areas in progress in portions of Tippecanoe County.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marion, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 22:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-28 12:43:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued late Thursday morning. Target Area: Marion; Morgan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana White River near Nora affecting Marion and Morgan Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox Counties. White River at Ravenswood affecting Marion and Morgan Counties. White River at Spencer affecting Greene, Owen and Monroe Counties. Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wildcat Creek near Lafayette affecting Tippecanoe County. .Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches across central Indiana from this past weekend will maintain minor flooding through late this week and into early next week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the White River near Nora. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 10:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 11.6 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 PM EDT Wednesday was 12.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 5.6 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 11.5 feet, A few streets flood in Ravenswood.
MARION COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Knox, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 22:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued late Thursday morning. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana White River near Nora affecting Marion and Morgan Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox Counties. White River at Ravenswood affecting Marion and Morgan Counties. White River at Spencer affecting Greene, Owen and Monroe Counties. Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wildcat Creek near Lafayette affecting Tippecanoe County. .Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches across central Indiana from this past weekend will maintain minor flooding through late this week and into early next week. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * Until Thursday, November 04. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.9 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday, November 04. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Leaverton Park in Palestine and park in Hutsonville begin to flood. Agricultural flooding spreads to higher land. Seep water is noticeable behind levees. Some elevated river cottages are surrounded by water. Several county or township roads east of Lincoln Heritage Trail between Palestine and Hutsonville in Crawford County Illinois are impassable.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 21:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued late Thursday morning. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana White River near Nora affecting Marion and Morgan Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox Counties. White River at Ravenswood affecting Marion and Morgan Counties. White River at Spencer affecting Greene, Owen and Monroe Counties. Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wildcat Creek near Lafayette affecting Tippecanoe County. .Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches across central Indiana from this past weekend will maintain minor flooding through late this week and into early next week. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * Until Thursday, November 04. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.9 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday, November 04. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Leaverton Park in Palestine and park in Hutsonville begin to flood. Agricultural flooding spreads to higher land. Seep water is noticeable behind levees. Some elevated river cottages are surrounded by water. Several county or township roads east of Lincoln Heritage Trail between Palestine and Hutsonville in Crawford County Illinois are impassable.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sullivan, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 22:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued late Thursday morning. Target Area: Sullivan; Vigo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana White River near Nora affecting Marion and Morgan Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox Counties. White River at Ravenswood affecting Marion and Morgan Counties. White River at Spencer affecting Greene, Owen and Monroe Counties. Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wildcat Creek near Lafayette affecting Tippecanoe County. .Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches across central Indiana from this past weekend will maintain minor flooding through late this week and into early next week. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Terre Haute. * Until early Wednesday morning. * At 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday /9:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ the stage was 19.4 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday /9:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ was 19.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.8 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70 Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep water and reach capacity with some minor flooding.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Schenectady, Schoharie by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 22:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-28 14:38:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Montgomery; Schenectady; Schoharie The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Schoharie Creek At Burtonsville. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 10:15 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 7.8 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:17 PM EDT Wednesday was 8.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday morning. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Water reaches Priddle Camp Road. Schoharie Creek Burtonsville Flood Stage: 6.0 Observed Stage at Wed 10 pm: 7.8 Forecast: Thu 2 am 7.3 Thu 8 am 6.1 Thu 2 pm 4.9 Thu 8 pm 4.3 Fri 2 am 3.9 Fri 8 am 3.5 Fri 2 pm 3.2 Fri 8 pm 3.0 Sat 2 am 2.8 Sat 8 am 2.7 Sat 2 pm 2.7
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy