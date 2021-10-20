CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workers' Rights Update: CA Garment Workers Win Hourly Wage, Kaiser Permanente Workers Authorize Strike & Kellogg's Cereal Workers Continue Weekslong Strike

kalw.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of Your Call, we're getting an update on the workers' rights movement. Last month, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Garment Worker Protection Act (SB 62), which will end the piece-rate compensation for garment workers and hold brands liable for stolen wages. The bill will finally guarantee an...

www.kalw.org

local21news.com

BCTGM union workers continue to strike at Kellogg's

The Kellogg's Company Cereal Strike continues for the BCTGM union workers. The union has been unresponsive to date on the company's direct request to resume bargaining. Just before the union decided to strike, for the second time since October 4, the Kellogg's Company reached out directly to union workers asking to resume bargaining and suggesting that it happening this week.
Oakland North

UPDATE: Kaiser Permanente meets with striking engineers and mediators

As the strike of stationary and biomedical engineers stretched into a 36th day, the union and employer Kaiser Permanente engaged in mediation Friday that ended without an agreement. The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 39 told members around 5:30 p.m. that the session had ended with little headway made....
New University Newspaper

21,000 Kaiser Workers to Strike in Light of Wage Disputes

Employees of Kaiser Permanente hospitals throughout Southern California and Oregon will go on strike due to changes in their payment system, after a vote held by the Union of Health Care Professionals (UHCP) and the United Nurses Association of California (UNAC) from Oct. 1 to Oct. 10. 96% of voters...
bloomberglaw.com

Kaiser Permanente Workers Rebel Against Two-Tier Wage System (1)

Dispute comes amid wave of labor unrest in U.S. workers on the brink of a strike are motivated by a grievance that’s factored into much of the recent labor unrest nationwide—a proposed two-tier wage system that would pay starting workers less than their more experienced colleagues. Kaiser’s plan would slash...
WTIC News Talk 1080

Group home workers strike continues Friday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio)_ Unionized group home caregivers are entering their fourth day of striking against company Sunrise. The SEIU 1199 New England union says the workers will get behind the consolidated picket line in Hartford at 7 a.m. Friday. Sunrise management and union officials met Thursday afternoon to negotiate...
Iola Register

Deere workers go on strike

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike Thursday at midnight after “the company failed to present an agreement that met our members’ demands and needs,” The United Auto Workers union said in statement. The union had said its members would walk off the...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Kellogg Co. offers to restart talks with striking workers

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — The Kellogg Co. is trying to persuade its 1,400 striking cereal-making workers to return to the bargaining table. The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said Monday that it sent a message to the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union that represents those workers offering to resume contract talks. The workers have been on strike since Oct. 5.
YourErie

Erie Strayer workers on strike as negotiations continue

Contract negotiations between Erie Strayer and striking iron workers continue. For nearly two weeks, those workers have been picketing in front of their job site, bargaining for better pay, dental insurance, and attendance. Those iron workers are now getting additional support from Iron Workers 851. The protesters say the negotiations are not enough. They say […]
UPI News

Over 10,000 John Deere workers strike over wages, pension

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Over 10,000 unionized John Deere workers went on strike early Thursday over lack of sufficient wages and pension. Prior to the strike, the majority of workers for the tractor brand had rejected a contract proposal union negotiators had worked out with the company, The New York Times reported.
Real News Network

Striking Kellogg’s workers show the country what solidarity looks like

Like Frito-Lay, Nabisco, John Deere, and Heaven Hill Distillery, cereal giant Kellogg’s has seen consumer demand skyrocket during the pandemic, reporting profits of $1.25 billion in 2020. To meet this demand, many workers in Kellogg’s plants around the US report pulling 12-16-hour shifts seven days a week, leaving little time for anything outside of work beyond sleep. But the creation of a two-tier employment system in 2015 has meant that newer employees in the lower “transitional tier” are earning significantly less than their coworkers for doing the same work. Demanding that the company raise the floor for all of its employees, Kellogg’s plant workers in Nebraska, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee have been on strike since Oct. 5.
theticker.org

Kellogg plant workers on strike across the US

Workers at the Kellogg Company went on strike because the union contracts have expired, and year-long negotiations between the union and management haven’t been resolved, including negotiations about benefits. The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union announced that 1,400 of its members at Kellogg Company plants in...
The Independent

Hollywood strike over long hours and low wages averted before imminent walkout by 60,000 workers

The entertainment union that represents film and TV workers has reached a last-minute agreement with producers, averting a strike that would have seen work stopped and widespread disruption to the entertainment industry.Both sides confirmed the news on Saturday after reaching an agreement on a three-year contract that will now go to union members for ratification.The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes off-camera talent including make-up artists, set designers, sound and light technicians, and camera operators among others, reached a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).A strike of its 60,000 members was...
klkntv.com

Several state senators back striking Kellogg’s workers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – For the past week, Kellogg’s workers and labor unions have teamed up to advocate for a fairer contracts for employees. On Thursday, new allies stepped forward, as 17 state senators, led by Omaha Sen. Mike McDonnell penned a letter to Kellogg’s CEO, expressing their desire to see the company and its employees reach a fair deal for both sides.
fox29.com

SEPTA workers to hold strike authorization vote on Sunday

SEPTA workers will meet on Sunday morning to hold a strike authorization vote. If workers cannot cut a deal with SEPTA it would mean the subway, busses, trollies and the El would all shut down. FOX 29's Dave Kinchen has the latest.
