For most of recorded human history we knew of only those planets that were naked-eye visible (Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn). We new these dots of light in the sky were different from the other stars because they were not fixed, they wandered about. The invention of the telescope and its use in astronomy allowed us to study the planets and see that they were worlds of their own, while adding Uranus, Neptune and Pluto to the list. Pluto has since been recategorized as a dwarf planet, with four others added to the list, and many more likely.

