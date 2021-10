YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update (5:48 p.m.): Publish Relations Manager for Johnson Controls, Ryan Nolan, released the following statement. "We are deeply saddened that our employee Christopher Raul passed away Monday night as the result of an accident at our facility in East Manchester. Our deepest sympathies and prayers are with Christopher’s family, his friends and colleagues. Investigations into the accident are underway and we are fully cooperating with the authorities involved. No other employees were injured. Operations at the facility are suspended until further notice."

