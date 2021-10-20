CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Nia Long Gives Big Update on 'The Best Man' Limited Series (Exclusive)

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNia Long has appeared in a number of hit shows and films over the years but when it comes to films that stand out in Long's career, starring as Jordan Armstrong in the 1999 movie The Best Man and the 2013 sequel, The Best Man Holiday, is on top of the...

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Tiffany Haddish stars in new film alongside Wesley Snipes

Tiffany Haddish and Wesley Snipes will lead the cast of the comedy Back on the Strip. Chris Spencer is making his feature directorial debut on the new movie that will be financed, produced, and distributed by the newly-launched Luminosity Entertainment. The flick will also star JB Smoove, Faizon Love, Bill...
MOVIES
Variety

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Turn Heads at ‘The Harder They Fall’ LA Premiere with Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Jeymes Samuel

Variety cover star Jeymes Samuel could not have been more ready for his big moment. The writer, director, producer and composer was suited and booted as he stepped onto the bright blue carpet for the Los Angeles launch of his wild Western “The Harder They Fall” on Wednesday night at the Shrine Auditorium. Since the movie presents a fresh take on the dusty genre, the dress code was super fly. Samuel, stars Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Deon Cole, and the film’s producer Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter went for an “all Black everything” moment, all showing up swagged-out in head to toe...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Hamilton’ Star Christopher Jackson Signs First-Look Deal With CBS Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

“Hamilton” Tony nominee Christopher Jackson has signed a first-look deal with CBS Studios to produce across all platforms, including broadcast, streaming and premium cable. “I’m looking forward to continuing my partnership with CBS in this new capacity,” Jackson, whose work as George Washington in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” earned him Tony and Grammy nominations in 2016, tells me exclusively. “I’ve been a part of their family for the past several years and excited for the future. My partner Samuel McKelton and I, through our production company Honorific Entertainment, are developing several new and exciting projects and cannot wait to share them with...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanaa Lathan
Person
Morris Chestnut
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Taye Diggs
Person
Nia Long
Popculture

Granville Adams, 'Oz' Actor, Dead at 58

Granville Adams, who starred in all six seasons of the acclaimed HBO series Oz, died on Sunday, Oz star Kirk Acevedo announced. Adams was 58. The actor announced he was diagnosed with cancer in December 2020, reports TMZ. He is survived by his wife, Christina. "I lost my brotha today...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Nia Long Talks Working With Old Spice for Her Very First Commercial (Exclusive)

Nia Long has accomplished a lot in Hollywood. Whether it's starring in hit films such as Boyz in the Hood, The Best Man and The Best Man Holiday, or appearing in TV shows such as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Third Watch or NCIS: Los Angeles, the 50-year-old actress has virtually done it all. But there is one milestone Long just reached, which is appearing in her very first commercial. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Long who talked about her experience starring in a new Old Spice commercial with Deon Cole and Gabrielle Dennis.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Series#Us Weekly#Popculture
Deadline

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Val Zod’ Superhero Project Lands Darnell Metayer & Josh Peters To Adapt For HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: Darnell Metayer & Josh Peters are set to write Val Zod, the HBO Max adaptation that Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society is producing for DC Entertainment and Warner Bros Television. Val Zod is the story of another Kryptonian with powers who hails from the same doomed planet as Superman. The hero is Black, and he finds refuge on Earth 2. Like the original Man of Steel, he is sheltered on his adopted planet but eventually in the comics is pitted against a brainwashed Superman. Metayer & Peters are prolific television and feature writers who broke onto the scene with their original...
MOVIES
TVLine

True Story Trailer: Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes Face a 'Matter of Life and Death' in Netflix Limited Series

Kevin Hart takes a rare dramatic turn as a world famous stand-up comedian (heh!) in the Netflix limited series True Story (premiering Wednesday, Nov. 24 aka Thanksgiving Eve). The streamer on Wednesday released a trailer for the seven-episode drama, which hails from Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman. Hart plays the above-mentioned comedian The Kid, while Wesley Snipes (Dolemite Is My Name) assumes the role of older brother Carlton. Per the official logline, “a tour stop in Kid’s hometown of Philadelphia becomes a matter of life and death… when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward brother threaten to...
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

Pablo Schreiber Joins Hulu's Candy Montgomery True Crime Series (EXCLUSIVE)

The show tells the true story of Candy Montgomery, a housewife in Silicon Prairie, Texas, who murdered her best friend, Betty Gore, with an ax in 1980. Jessica Biel is attached to play Montgomery, while Melanie Lynskey will play Betty Gore. Schreiber will star as Alan Gore, Betty’s husband and a Silicon Prairie engineer and father.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'The Harder They Fall' Director Jeymes Samuel Reveals Biggest Challenge for His First Feature Film (Exclusive)

The Harder They Fall was recently released in limited theatres but will premiere on Netflix Nov. 3. While this is the first full-length feature film for director Jeymes Samuel, who also goes by the name The Bullitts as he's also a singer-songwriter, the budding filmmaker is excited for audiences to tune into his debut. In promotion of the film out next week, PopCulture.com caught up with Samuel, who revealed the biggest obstacles while directing The Harder They Fall.
MOVIES
Popculture

Sandra Bullock Is Unrecognizable in First Look Trailer for 'The Unforgivable'

Sandra Bullock is making a comeback. It's been three years since the Oscar-winner's last film -- 2018's Bird Box -- but the first trailer has dropped for her next collaboration with Netflix, The Unforgivable, and it's safe to say that America's Sweetheart is playing against type. Bullock stars as Grace, an ex-con who is released after a lengthy prison stay for a violent crime. As she struggles to reacclimate to society, she searches for the little sister that she was protecting the night she was arrested.
MOVIES
Popculture

Anna Faris and Regina Hall Reach Netflix's Top 10 With 'Scary Movie' Flick Ahead of Halloween

It is officially spooky season, and that holiday spirit is definitely reflected in people's Netflix choices. The horror-comedy Scary Movie 4 has shot to the top of Netflix's charts, reaching No. 7 in Netflix's movie top 10. Parodying horror films like The Village and Saw, Scary Movie 4 was another successful installment of the comedy franchise and brought back stars like Anna Faris and Regina Hall.
TV & VIDEOS
NYLON

Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In November 2021

As temperatures drop and outdoor activities begin to wane in their appeal, many of us will find ourselves spending more and more time inside, glued to our television, desperate for something interesting to watch. Thankfully, Netflix has prepared for this very moment — in November, the streaming service plans to keep us occupied with an extensive array of new titles to choose from.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Idris Elba's Beautiful Family Stole the Spotlight at His Own Movie Premiere

Idris Elba had his loved ones by his side as he attended the premiere of The Harder They Fall during the London Film Festival on Wednesday. For the special event, the English actor brought along his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, and his 19-year-old daughter, Isan Elba, whom he shares with ex-wife Hanne Norgaard. The trio flashed smiles for the cameras as they walked the red carpet together holding hands. At one point, Isan shared a cute moment with Idris's costar Regina King as they snapped a photo together. This isn't the first time the group have graced us with a sweet family outing. They previously attended the 2019 Golden Globes, where Isan served as the Golden Globes Ambassador. See more pictures from their latest appearance ahead and be sure to check out Idris in The Harder They Fall when it hits Netflix on Nov. 3.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy