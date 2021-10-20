CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linking hippocampal multiplexed tuning, Hebbian plasticity and navigation

By Jason J. Moore
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree major pillars of hippocampal function are spatial navigation1, Hebbian synaptic plasticity2 and spatial selectivity3. The hippocampus is also implicated in episodic memory4, but the precise link between these four functions is missing. Here we report the multiplexed selectivity of dorsal CA1 neurons while rats performed a virtual navigation task using...

Related
Nature.com

Risk assessment of latent tuberculosis infection through a multiplexed cytokine biosensor assay and machine learning feature selection

Accurate detection and risk stratification of latent tuberculosis infection (LTBI) remains a major clinical and public health problem. We hypothesize that multiparameter strategies that probe immune responses to Mycobacterium tuberculosis can provide new diagnostic insights into not only the status of LTBI infection, but also the risk of reactivation. After the initial proof-of-concept study, we developed a 13-plex immunoassay panel to profile cytokine release from peripheral blood mononuclear cells stimulated separately with Mtb-relevant and non-specific antigens to identify putative biomarker signatures. We sequentially enrolled 65 subjects with various risk of TB exposure, including 32 subjects with diagnosis of LTBI. Random Forest feature selection and statistical data reduction methods were applied to determine cytokine levels across different normalized stimulation conditions. Receiver Operator Characteristic (ROC) analysis for full and reduced feature sets revealed differences in biomarkers signatures for LTBI status and reactivation risk designations. The reduced set for increased risk included IP-10, IL-2, IFN-Î³, TNF-Î±, IL-15, IL-17, CCL3, and CCL8 under varying normalized stimulation conditions. ROC curves determined predictive accuracies of"‰>"‰80% for both LTBI diagnosis and increased risk designations. Our study findings suggest that a multiparameter diagnostic approach to detect normalized cytokine biomarker signatures might improve risk stratification in LTBI.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reduced hippocampal inhibition and enhanced autism-epilepsy comorbidity in mice lacking neuropilin 2

The neuropilin receptors and their secreted semaphorin ligands play key roles in brain circuit development by regulating numerous crucial neuronal processes, including the maturation of synapses and migration of GABAergic interneurons. Consistent with its developmental roles, the neuropilin 2 (Nrp2) locus contains polymorphisms in patients with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Nrp2-deficient mice show autism-like behavioral deficits and propensity to develop seizures. In order to determine the pathophysiology in Nrp2 deficiency, we examined the hippocampal numbers of interneuron subtypes and inhibitory regulation of hippocampal CA1 pyramidal neurons in mice lacking one or both copies of Nrp2. Immunostaining for interneuron subtypes revealed that Nrp2âˆ’/âˆ’ mice have a reduced number of parvalbumin, somatostatin, and neuropeptide Y cells, mainly in CA1. Whole-cell recordings identified reduced firing and hyperpolarized shift in resting membrane potential in CA1 pyramidal neurons from Nrp2+/âˆ’ and Nrp2âˆ’/âˆ’ mice compared to age-matched wild-type controls indicating decrease in intrinsic excitability. Simultaneously, the frequency and amplitude of spontaneous inhibitory postsynaptic currents (sIPSCs) are reduced in Nrp2-deficient mice. A convulsive dose of kainic acid evoked electrographic and behavioral seizures with significantly shorter latency, longer duration, and higher severity in Nrp2âˆ’/âˆ’ compared to Nrp2+/+ animals. Finally, Nrp2+/âˆ’ and Nrp2âˆ’/âˆ’ but not Nrp2+/+, mice have impaired cognitive flexibility demonstrated by reward-based reversal learning, a task associated with hippocampal circuit function. Together these data demonstrate a broad reduction in interneuron subtypes and compromised inhibition in CA1 of Nrp2âˆ’/âˆ’ mice, which could contribute to the heightened seizure susceptibility and behavioral deficits consistent with an ASD/epilepsy phenotype.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Effects of uremic toxins on hippocampal synaptic transmission: implication for neurodegeneration in chronic kidney disease

Patients affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD) have an increased risk of developing cognitive impairment. The cause of mental health disorders in CKD and in chronic hemodialysis patients is multifactorial, due to the interaction of classical cardiovascular disease risk factors, kidney- and dialysis-related risk factors with depression, and multiple drugs overuse. A large number of compounds, defined as uremic toxins that normally are excreted by healthy kidneys, accumulate in the circulations, in the tissues, and in the organs of CKD patients. Among the candidate uremic toxins are several guanidino compounds, such as Guanidine. Uremic toxins may also accumulate in the brain and may have detrimental effects on cerebral resident cells (neurons, astrocytes, microglia) and microcirculation. The present study aims to analyze the effect of Guanidine on hippocampal excitatory postsynaptic field potentials (fEPSPs) and in CA1 pyramidal neurons recorded intracellularly. Moreover, we compared these effects with the alterations induced in vitro by CKD patients derived serum samples. Our results show an increased, dose-dependent, synaptic activity in the CA1 area in response to both synthetic Guanidine and patient's serum, through a mechanism involving glutamatergic transmission. In particular, the concomitant increase of both NMDA and AMPA component of the excitatory postsynaptic currents (EPSCs) suggests a presynaptic mechanism. Interestingly, in presence of the lower dose of guanidine, we measure a significant reduction of EPSCs, in fact the compound does not inhibit GABA receptors allowing their inhibitory effect of glutamate release. These findings suggest that cognitive symptoms induced by the increase of uremic compounds in the serum of CKD patients are caused, at least in part, by an increased glutamatergic transmission in the hippocampus.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Microtubules tune mechanosensitive cell responses

Mechanotransduction is a process by which cells sense the mechanical properties of their surrounding environment and adapt accordingly to perform cellular functions such as adhesion, migration and differentiation. Integrin-mediated focal adhesions are major sites of mechanotransduction and their connection with the actomyosin network is crucial for mechanosensing as well as for the generation and transmission of forces onto the substrate. Despite having emerged as major regulators of cell adhesion and migration, the contribution of microtubules to mechanotransduction still remains elusive. Here, we show that talin- and actomyosin-dependent mechanosensing of substrate rigidity controls microtubule acetylation (a tubulin post-translational modification) by promoting the recruitment of Î±-tubulin acetyltransferase 1 (Î±TAT1) to focal adhesions. Microtubule acetylation tunes the mechanosensitivity of focal adhesions and Yes-associated protein (YAP) translocation. Microtubule acetylation, in turn, promotes the release of the guanine nucleotide exchange factor GEF-H1 from microtubules to activate RhoA, actomyosin contractility and traction forces. Our results reveal a fundamental crosstalk between microtubules and actin in mechanotransduction that contributes to mechanosensitive cell adhesion and migration.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiplex#Plasticity#Hebbian
Genetic Engineering News

Rats in VR Maze Provide Insights into How Hippocampal Neurons Learn and Remember

It has been long understood that the area of the brain called the hippocampus is important for memory, learning, and navigation. Scientists in a UCLA lab, led by neurophysicist Mayank Mehta, PhD, have now gained a deeper understanding of how the hippocampus works on a circuit level, with millions of neurons involved in its functioning. The UCLA researchers studied rats in a virtual reality maze, and while observing the activities of large numbers of individual neurons in each animal’s hippocampus, the scientists discovered neuronal responses that revealed a specific mechanism for navigation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Shrinking multiplexed orbital angular momentum to the nanoscale

The demand for ultrafast, condensed, broadband and secure transfer of energy and information is advancing at an unprecedented pace, with 6"‰G telecommunication already on its way. An enabler of this is to exploit light's many degrees of freedom (DoF) for optical multiplexing technology, now an essential tool for modern information delivery. The use of ultrafast pulsed lasers has facilitated the transition of data recording from a surface layer to a 3D volume1. Advances in nanotechnology, especially plasmonic nanomaterials, have enabled light multiplexing to be performed with five DoFs2. An exciting prospect to overcome the impending data crunch3 is to use the spatial mode of light as an additional DoF, with orbital angular momentum (OAM) a popular candidate4. But modern optical information technology systems require miniaturised and integrated solutions, and here OAM has a problem: as one zooms into the nanoscale, the telltale helical structure of OAM gets lost as the light wave appears locally flat. Just as ants cannot easily tell whether they are walking along a straight rod or a helical corkscrew, nanostructured matter cannot discern the OAM of a spatial mode. In a recently published paper5, Xu Ouyang and co-authors overcome this challenge in an ingenious manner. They note that while the OAM phase itself cannot be detected, its influence on the resulting sub-wavelength polarisation structure can. In a tightly focussed OAM beam, fine polarisation ellipses arise with orientations dictated by the OAM charge. This orientation can be detected by nanostructures with a similar orientation. Using this as a tool, the authors demonstrate that six-dimensional optical OAM multiplexing can be realised at the nanoscale, exploiting wavelength, polarisation, and three spatial dimensions simultaneously (Fig. 1).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Direct SARS-CoV-2 infection of the human inner ear may underlie COVID-19-associated audiovestibular dysfunction

COVID-19 is a pandemic respiratory and vascular disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus. There is a growing number of sensory deficits associated with COVID-19 and molecular mechanisms underlying these deficits are incompletely understood. Methods. We report a series of ten COVID-19 patients with audiovestibular symptoms such as hearing loss, vestibular dysfunction...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Microglia-specific overexpression of Î±-synuclein leads to severe dopaminergic neurodegeneration by phagocytic exhaustion and oxidative toxicity

Recent findings in human samples and animal models support the involvement of inflammation in the development of Parkinson's disease. Nevertheless, it is currently unknown whether microglial activation constitutes a primary event in neurodegeneration. We generated a new mouse model by lentiviral-mediated selective Î±-synuclein (Î±SYN) accumulation in microglial cells. Surprisingly, these mice developed progressive degeneration of dopaminergic (DA) neurons without endogenous Î±SYN aggregation. Transcriptomics and functional assessment revealed that Î±SYN-accumulating microglial cells developed a strong reactive state with phagocytic exhaustion and excessive production of oxidative and proinflammatory molecules. This inflammatory state created a molecular feed-forward vicious cycle between microglia and IFNÎ³-secreting immune cells infiltrating the brain parenchyma. Pharmacological inhibition of oxidative and nitrosative molecule production was sufficient to attenuate neurodegeneration. These results suggest that Î±SYN accumulation in microglia induces selective DA neuronal degeneration by promoting phagocytic exhaustion, an excessively toxic environment and the selective recruitment of peripheral immune cells.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Oscillatory visual mechanisms revealed by random temporal sampling

It is increasingly apparent that functionally significant neural activity is oscillatory in nature. Demonstrating the implications of this mode of operation for perceptual/cognitive function remains somewhat elusive. This report describes the technique of random temporal sampling for the investigation of visual oscillatory mechanisms. The technique is applied in visual recognition experiments using different stimulus classes (words, familiar objects, novel objects, and faces). Classification images reveal variations of perceptual effectiveness according to the temporal features of stimulus visibility. These classification images are also decomposed into their power and phase spectra. Stimulus classes lead to distinct outcomes and the power spectra of classification images are highly generalizable across individuals. Moreover, stimulus class can be reliably decoded from the power spectrum of individual classification images. These findings and other aspects of the results validate random temporal sampling as a promising new method to study oscillatory visual mechanisms.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Normal & reversed spin mobility in a diradical by electron-vibration coupling

Ï€âˆ’conjugated radicals have great promise for use in organic spintronics, however, the mechanisms of spin relaxation and mobility related to radical structural flexibility remain unexplored. Here, we describe a dumbbell shape azobenzene diradical and correlate its solid-state flexibility with spin relaxation and mobility. We employ a combination of X-ray diffraction and Raman spectroscopy to determine the molecular changes with temperature. Heating leads to: i) a modulation of the spin distribution; and ii) a "normal" quinoidal â†’ aromatic transformation at low temperatures driven by the intramolecular rotational vibrations of the azobenzene core and a "reversed" aromatic â†’ quinoidal change at high temperatures activated by an azobenzene bicycle pedal motion amplified by anisotropic intermolecular interactions. Thermal excitation of these vibrational states modulates the diradical electronic and spin structures featuring vibronic coupling mechanisms that might be relevant for future design of high spin organic molecules with tunable magnetic properties for solid state spintronics.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Computational study of the interaction between natural rubber Î±-terminal groups and -quebrachitol, one of the major components of natural rubber

Natural rubber is a biomaterial with unique physical and chemical features that are indispensable for many industrial applications. It is widely accepted that the Î±-terminal groups of its biopolymer molecules play a critical role in its exceptional characteristics. Herein, we used molecular dynamics to model recently structurally defined Î±-terminal groups and their interaction with l-quebrachitol, which is the second most common compound found in natural rubber particles.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Structuring total angular momentum of light along the propagation direction with polarization-controlled meta-optics

Recent advances in wavefront shaping have enabled complex classes of Structured Light which carry spin and orbital angular momentum, offering new tools for light-matter interaction, communications, and imaging. Controlling both components of angular momentum along the propagation direction can potentially extend such applications to 3D. However, beams of this kind have previously been realized using bench-top setups, requiring multiple interaction with light of a fixed input polarization, thus impeding their widespread applications. Here, we introduce two classes of metasurfaces that lift these constraints, namely: i) polarization-switchable plates that couple any pair of orthogonal polarizations to two vortices in which the magnitude and/or sense of vorticity vary locally with propagation, and ii) versatile plates that can structure both components of angular momentum, spin and orbital, independently, along the optical path while operating on incident light of any polarization. Compact and integrated devices of this type can advance light-matter interaction and imaging and may enable applications that are not accessible via other wavefront shaping tools.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Cell spinpods are a simple inexpensive suspension culture device to deliver fluid shear stress to renal proximal tubular cells

Rotating forms of suspension culture allow cells to aggregate into spheroids, prevent the de-differentiating influence of 2D culture, and, perhaps most importantly of all, provide physiologically relevant, in vivo levels of shear stress. Rotating suspension culture technology has not been widely implemented, in large part because the vessels are prohibitively expensive, labor-intensive to use, and are difficult to scale for industrial applications. Our solution addresses each of these challenges in a new vessel called a cell spinpod. These small 3.5Â mL capacity vessels are constructed from injection-molded thermoplastic polymer components. They contain self-sealing axial silicone rubber ports, and fluoropolymer, breathable membranes. Here we report the two-fluid modeling of the flow and stresses in cell spinpods. Cell spinpods were used to demonstrate the effect of fluid shear stress on renal cell gene expression and cellular functions, particularly membrane and xenobiotic transporters, mitochondrial function, and myeloma light chain, cisplatin and doxorubicin, toxicity. During exposure to myeloma immunoglobulin light chains, rotation increased release of clinically validated nephrotoxicity cytokine markers in a toxin-specific pattern. Addition of cisplatin or doxorubicin nephrotoxins reversed the enhanced glucose and albumin uptake induced by fluid shear stress in rotating cell spinpod cultures. Cell spinpods are a simple, inexpensive, easily automated culture device that enhances cellular functions for in vitro studies of nephrotoxicity.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

A magnetic levitation based low-gravity simulator with an unprecedented large functional volume

Low-gravity environment can have a profound impact on the behaviors of biological systems, the dynamics of fluids, and the growth of materials. Systematic research on the effects of gravity is crucial for advancing our knowledge and for the success of space missions. Due to the high cost and the limitations in the payload size and mass in typical spaceflight missions, ground-based low-gravity simulators have become indispensable for preparing spaceflight experiments and for serving as stand-alone research platforms. Among various simulator systems, the magnetic levitation-based simulator (MLS) has received long-lasting interest due to its easily adjustable gravity and practically unlimited operation time. However, a recognized issue with MLSs is their highly non-uniform force field. For a solenoid MLS, the functional volume V1%, where the net force results in an acceleration <1% of the Earth's gravity g, is typically a few microliters (Î¼L) or less. In this work, we report an innovative MLS design that integrates a superconducting magnet with a gradient-field Maxwell coil. Through an optimization analysis, we show that an unprecedented V1% of over 4000"‰Î¼L can be achieved in a compact coil with a diameter of 8"‰cm. We also discuss how such an MLS can be made using existing high-Tc-superconducting materials. When the current in this MLS is reduced to emulate the gravity on Mars (gM"‰="‰0.38g), a functional volume where the gravity varies within a few percent of gM can exceed 20,000"‰Î¼L. Our design may break new ground for future low-gravity research.
MLS
Nature.com

Prediction of thermoelectric performance for layered IV-V-VI semiconductors by high-throughput ab initio calculations and machine learning

Layered IV-V-VI semiconductors have immense potential for thermoelectric (TE) applications due to their intrinsically ultralow lattice thermal conductivity. However, it is extremely difficult to assess their TE performance via experimental trial-and-error methods. Here, we present a machine-learning-based approach to accelerate the discovery of promising thermoelectric candidates in this chalcogenide family. Based on a dataset generated from high-throughput ab initio calculations, we develop two highly accurate-and-efficient neural network models to predict the maximum ZT (ZTmax) and corresponding doping type, respectively. The top candidate, n-type Pb2Sb2S5, is successfully identified, with the ZTmax over 1.0 at 650"‰K, owing to its ultralow thermal conductivity and decent power factor. Besides, we find that n-type Te-based compounds exhibit a combination of high Seebeck coefficient and electrical conductivity, thereby leading to better TE performance under electron doping than hole doping. Whereas p-type TE performance of Se-based semiconductors is superior to n-type, resulting from large Seebeck coefficient induced by high density-of-states near valence band edges.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Design of functionalised circular tandem repeat proteins with longer repeat topologies and enhanced subunit contact surfaces

Circular tandem repeat proteins ('cTRPs') are de novo designed protein scaffolds (in this and prior studies, based on antiparallel two-helix bundles) that contain repeated protein sequences and structural motifs and form closed circular structures. They can display significant stability and solubility, a wide range of sizes, and are useful as protein display particles for biotechnology applications. However, cTRPs also demonstrate inefficient self-assembly from smaller subunits. In this study, we describe a new generation of cTRPs, with longer repeats and increased interaction surfaces, which enhanced the self-assembly of two significantly different sizes of homotrimeric constructs. Finally, we demonstrated functionalization of these constructs with (1) a hexameric array of peptide-binding SH2 domains, and (2) a trimeric array of anti-SARS CoV-2 VHH domains. The latter proved capable of sub-nanomolar binding affinities towards the viral receptor binding domain and potent viral neutralization function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effects of surface treatments on flux tunable transmon qubits

One of the main limitations in state-of-the art solid-state quantum processors is qubit decoherence and relaxation due to noise from adsorbates on surfaces, impurities at interfaces, and material defects. For the field to advance towards full fault-tolerant quantum computing, a better understanding of these microscopic noise sources is therefore needed. Here, we use an ultra-high vacuum package to study the impact of vacuum loading, UV-light exposure, and ion irradiation treatments on relaxation and coherence times, as well as slow parameter fluctuations of flux tunable superconducting transmon qubits. The treatments studied do not significantly impact the relaxation rate Î“1 and the echo decay rate \({{{\Gamma }}}_{2,{{{\rm{SS}}}}}^{{{{\rm{e}}}}}\) at the sweet spot, except for Ne ion bombardment which reduces Î“1. In contrast, flux noise parameters are improved by removing magnetic adsorbates from the chip surfaces with UV-light and NH3 treatments. Additionally, we demonstrate that SF6 ion bombardment can be used to adjust qubit frequencies in situ and post-fabrication without affecting qubit relaxation and coherence times at the sweet spot.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Auto-qPCR; a python-based web app for automated and reproducible analysis of qPCR data

Quantifying changes in DNA and RNA levels is essential in numerous molecular biology protocols. Quantitative real time PCR (qPCR) techniques have evolved to become commonplace, however, data analysis includes many time-consuming and cumbersome steps, which can lead to mistakes and misinterpretation of data. To address these bottlenecks, we have developed an open-source Python software to automate processing of result spreadsheets from qPCR machines, employing calculations usually performed manually. Auto-qPCR is a tool that saves time when computing qPCR data, helping to ensure reproducibility of qPCR experiment analyses. Our web-based app (https://auto-q-pcr.com/) is easy to use and does not require programming knowledge or software installation. Using Auto-qPCR, we provide examples of data treatment, display and statistical analyses for four different data processing modes within one program: (1) DNA quantification to identify genomic deletion or duplication events; (2) assessment of gene expression levels using an absolute model, and relative quantification (3) with or (4) without a reference sample. Our open access Auto-qPCR software saves the time of manual data analysis and provides a more systematic workflow, minimizing the risk of errors. Our program constitutes a new tool that can be incorporated into bioinformatic and molecular biology pipelines in clinical and research labs.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Pupil responses associated with the perception of gravitational vertical under directional optic flows

This study assessed the pupil responses in the sensory integration of various directional optic flows during the perception of gravitational vertical. A total of 30 healthy participants were enrolled with normal responses to conventional subjective visual vertical (SVV) which was determined by measuring the difference (error angles) between the luminous line adjusted by the participants and the true vertical. SVV was performed under various types of rotational (5Â°/s, 10Â°/s, and 50Â°/s) and straight (5Â°/s and 10Â°/s) optic flows presented via a head-mounted display. Error angles (Â°) of the SVV and changes in pupil diameters (mm) were measured to evaluate the changes in the visually assessed subjective verticality and related cognitive demands. Significantly larger error angles were measured under rotational optic flows than under straight flows (p"‰<"‰0.001). The error angles also significantly increased as the velocity of the rotational optic flow increased. The pupil diameter increased after starting the test, demonstrating the largest diameter during the final fine-tuning around the vertical. Significantly larger pupil changes were identified under rotational flows than in straight flows. Pupil changes were significantly correlated with error angles and the visual analog scale representing subjective difficulties during each test. These results suggest increased pupil changes for integrating more challenging visual sensory inputs in the process of gravity perception.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The hereditary mutation G51D unlocks a distinct fibril strain transmissible to wild-type Î±-synuclein

Î±-Synuclein (Î±-Syn) can form different fibril strains with distinct polymorphs and neuropathologies, which is associated with the clinicopathological variability in synucleinopathies. How different Î±-syn fibril strains are produced and selected under disease conditions remains poorly understood. In this study, we show that the hereditary mutation G51D induces Î±-syn to form a distinct fibril strain in vitro. The cryogenic electron microscopy (cryo-EM) structure of the G51D fibril strain was determined at 2.96"‰Ã… resolution. The G51D fibril displays a relatively small and extended serpentine fold distinct from other Î±-syn fibril structures. Moreover, we show by cryo-EM that wild-type (WT) Î±-syn can assembly into the G51D fibril strain via cross-seeding with G51D fibrils. Our study reveals a distinct structure of G51D fibril strain triggered by G51D mutation but feasibly adopted by both WT and G51D Î±-syn, which suggests the cross-seeding and strain selection of WT and mutant Î±-syn in familial Parkinson's disease (fPD).
SCIENCE

