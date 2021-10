Verizon Communications — ranked 20 in the Fortune 500 list with the latest reported revenue of more than $128 billion — has made its private mobile edge computing solution with AWS Outposts available for enterprise clients in the U.S. The Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Outposts is a cloud computing platform at its core. Enterprise customers find it useful for the massive bandwidth and low latency it offers. These features are highly beneficial for enterprises in more ways than one. On the one hand, it enhances the efficiency of real-time applications such as intelligent logistics, factory automation, and robotics. On the other hand, it ensures increased levels of security, reliability, and productivity.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO